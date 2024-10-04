That 90s Show Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

That ‘90s Show may go the way of the Beanie Baby.

After releasing the two-part second season over the summer, Netflix has canceled the That ‘70s Show spinoff series, actor Kurtwood Smith revealed via his Instagram on Thursday, October 3.

Smith, 81, played Red Forman on both the original sitcom and Netflix revival.

“I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,” he wrote. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show.”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

That ‘90s Show premiered in 2023, set two decades after the end of That ‘70s Show. The series starred Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Set in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, the show focused on Leia staying with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and navigating life as a teen in the ‘90s with her friends and boyfriend.

“I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with,” Smith continued. “Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons.”

Rumors of a possible cancellation began when Netflix decided to move up the release of the second part of season 2. Originally slated to drop in October, the final eight episodes were released August 22.

While the first season featured a slew of characters from That ‘70s Show reprising their roles, there were significantly fewer cameos in season 2. Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) all appeared in the first season. Only Prepon appeared in season 2, which featured additional cameos from Lisa Loeb and Carmen Electra.

Related: Everything ‘That ‘90s Show’ Has Revealed About ‘That ‘70s Show’ Characters So much can change in two short decades. As That ‘90s Show continues to be a success for Netflix, the sequel to That ‘70s Show continues to highlight characters and locations from the original series. In Part 3 episode 7 of the Netflix series, Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), revealed that her husband, Eric Forman (Topher […]

But fans of the show shouldn’t give up hope quite yet. Smith left some room for optimism in a way that only his grouchy, but lovable character could.

“To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school,” he concluded.

It is possible that That ‘90s Show will live on with another network, but there are limitations. Deadline reported on Friday that a canceled Netflix program can only then be shopped on linear TV. This worked for One Day At A Time, which Netflix canceled but continued on Pop.

Though That ‘90s Show received largely positive reviews, with the second season scoring an 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it did not drive the viewership to match. Part 2 cracked the Netflix Top 10 only once, with 1.8 million views in its first week. Part 3, whose premiere was moved up two months to August 22, did not chart.

Both seasons of That ‘90s Show are available to stream on Netflix.