Everything ‘That ‘90s Show’ Has Revealed About ‘That ‘70s Show’ Characters

So much can change in two short decades.

As That ‘90s Show continues to be a success for Netflix, the sequel to That ‘70s Show continues to highlight characters and locations from the original series.

In Part 3 episode 7 of the Netflix series, Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), revealed that her husband, Eric Forman (Topher Grace), was offered his “dream job.” As a result, viewers were left with the realization that Grace may not be returning to the Formans’ basement in the near future.

“We always hope to have everybody back,” showrunner Gregg Mettler previously told TVLine. “We come up with ideas, we bat things around, but when you get down to the nitty-gritty of it all, it’s about scheduling.”

For Mettler, he will be “grateful for the rest of eternity for the contributions of the legacy cast members from That ’70s Show,” who appeared in initial episodes of That ‘90s Show.

“Them returning was a blessing, and they handed the show off in a delightful way,” he said before explaining the future goal. “Focusing on our characters and weaving in That ’70s Show people [when available] is a recipe that works for us.”

See what else That ‘90s Show has said about your favorite That ‘70s Show characters below:

Jackie and Kelso

In That ’90s Show, Mila Kunis’ character Jackie is married to Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).

“My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis told Variety. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]’s character. … Now we’re like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we’re married with a kid and I was like, ‘I don’t know about this one.’”

Fez

Jackie’s ex returned to That ‘90s Show multiple times in season one. In his big return, Valderrama’s character revealed why things didn’t work out romantically for him and Jackie.

According to the new owner of the successful salon chain Chez Fez, he discovered Jackie still had feelings for Kelso after they were caught talking on the phone during a vacation.

Eric Forman

Eric and Donna are still married, with a daughter named Leia (Callie Haverda). Eric said goodbye to Point Place, Wisconsin, and hello to California when he landed his dream job.

“He’s on his way to Skywalker Ranch to shadow George Lucas and write a book about the making of the new Star Wars movies,” Donna told Leia in season 3. “It happened really fast. He got the call, packed his bag and said goodbye to me in Wookiee.”

Donna Pinciotti

Donna is a published author who is still focused on raising their teenage daughter. She occasionally comes down to Point Place to visit her growing child. During a recent mother-daughter date, the pair experienced a heartfelt and honest conversation about sex.

“It’s wonderful to be able to see a character who I really related with and really loved as a kid and have that full circle moment of being able to see what someone like Donna does in that situation,” Prepon told TVLine. “It was really satisfying, and it was really fulfilling.”

Kitty and Red Forman

During season 1 of That ‘90s Show, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) beloved house in Point Place, Wisconsin, became a central location for many scenes. While there’s a new group of teens taking over the basement, a major connection to the original cast remains as Leia is Eric and Donna’s daughter.

While Red had some hesitation about a new group of teens hanging in the basement, Kitty remained the mother figure for all the new crew as she embraced her granddaughter, Leia, and her friends just as warmly as she did with Eric and his pals.

Betsy

Kelso’s daughter (played by Kira Kosarin) is all grown up during season 3 of That ’90s Show. In part 3, episode 3, viewers receive a bombshell when it’s revealed that Kelso briefly got back together with Betsy’s mom, Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth), following a split from Jackie. The reconciliation didn’t last long, however, with Kelso eventually winning back Jackie’s heart.

Hyde

The only original main character who hasn’t returned for the revival is Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson) due to his recent legal troubles. In May 2023, the actor was found guilty of raping two women in 2003. Seven months later, he began his 30-year prison sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

That ‘90s Show is streaming now on Netflix.