Only hometown dates could bring about rat taxidermy role play and a father threatening to “f—king kill” Arie Luyendyk Jr. Here’s what you missed during the Monday, February 19, episode of The Bachelor.

Protective Papas

Protective fathers and father figures are the one thing hometown dates are never lacking. Lauren’s dad was the most intense of all, threatening to “f—king kill” Arie if his impression of the Bachelor proved to be wrong. Now, we don’t think he was 100 percent serious (was he?), but Arie’s entire evening with Lauren’s family was kind of cringe-worthy. Apparently, Lauren got her socially awkward, closed-off personality from her parents because they iced Arie out for a while — Arie got up from the dinner table to dab the sweat from his forehead he was so nervous — before finally warming up to him.

Becca’s father passed away when she was 19, so her uncle stepped in to fill the role during her hometown date. Uncle Gary talked a big game and was super skeptical, but ultimately Arie won him over.

Taxidermy for Two

Kendall showed Arie how to mount a taxidermy rat during their one-on-one time together. They even role played with their rats once they were done stuffing them. And if you think that sounds weird (it definitely was), just wait until you hear this: Kendall has a twin sister named Kylie. Kendall and Kylie! Yeah, we know.

Google It

Tia’s family did the smart thing and Googled Arie before their visit. Sadly, all they discovered were rumors of Arie’s playboy past. At least, that’s all they questioned him about. Arie denied that he was a playboy, and the fam believed him. After you’ve toasted mini wieners with someone, we suppose that makes you more trusting of their word.

Another Send-off

All and all, every hometown date seemed to go well. When it came time for Arie to make a decision about whom to send home, though, he struggled. Probably because he said he was falling for all four women … whoops.

Arie pulled Kendall aside before the rose ceremony to ask if she was really ready to be engaged. Although she didn’t do much to calm his fears, Arie decided to send a devastated Tia home instead of Kendall.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

