



There’s no crying in baseball but there’s a ton of crying in love. During the two-night Bachelorette finale on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, emotions were running higher than ever before with every single person there.

On Monday, Hannah Brown broke down over eliminating Peter Weber. The 24-year-old told him that he did nothing wrong and that she had an amazing time with him, but as she walked him out, she could not stop sobbing. When they said goodbye, he also started to cry. However, that was just the start. Peter, 27, choked up once more when he watched the breakup live and had to face Hannah for the first time.

Hannah’s mom also made the tear montage. While she was crazy about Tyler Cameron and thought he really clicked with her daughter, she didn’t feel the same way about Jed Wyatt and got extremely upset when talking to Hannah about it. “I want somebody who would love you like I know you should be loved,” her mom said through tears.

It’s no surprise that the tears continued to fall on Tuesday night. She cried when ending things with Tyler. Then, shortly after she got engaged to Jed, she found out about Jed’s secret girlfriend, she cried while confronting him. She was absolutely heartbroken.

In the live after show, she cried again when facing Jed for the first time since she dumped him over the phone.

Watch a montage of all the crying in the video above.

