Team Becca K! More than a hundred fans of The Bachelor have sent Becca Kufrin money on Venmo after her brutal breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. aired on the season 22 finale of the ABC reality show.

“Listen I’m just trying to pull thorough for you in the realest way. It can only cover your guac at chipotle but it’s the principle of the matter. Love you mean it,” the first user captioned their payment to Kufrin on Monday, March 5.

“Idk the Internet is giving u $ for wine and I support it 100%,” another wrote.

One fan sent money “for the uber ride to pawn that ring.”

Another referenced Luyendyk Jr.’s racing career, “Because a man who has been racing cars since birth should really know the meaning of the word, ‘Go.’”

“Roses are red, violets are blue, grab a strong drink one me, and tell Arie F—K YOU!” a user captioned their post.

It’s unclear how much Kufrin has made from her heartbreak. It’s possible she will address the payments and fan support on The Bachelor After the Final Rose on Tuesday, March 6. As perviously reported, Luyendyk Jr. has been slammed by fans for breaking up with Kufrin after he proposed to pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Scroll through to read more Venmo captions from Kufrin’s Venmo account:

“Supplies to transform that scrapbook to a burn book,” a fan wrote, referencing the memory book Kufrin made for Luyendyk Jr.

Another user referenced Luyendyk Jr.’s repetitiveness, “How stoked are you to not hear ‘I love that’ in repose to literally everything anymore?? #BoyBye.”

“Honestly, I can only afford to pay for a side a McDonalds #PoorCollegeStudentLife. I’m so sorry for your heartbreak, but I honestly think you can do better,” a fan wrote.

“Cheers, girl! Take those Rachel Zoe dresses out on the town,” another fan captioned their payment.

Another caption read, “HE WAS A CRUSTY CRUOUTON OF A MAN. I’m a college student and I’m broke but it should be enough to get yourself a drink and praise the lord you don’t have to look at his dead eyes for the rest of your life.”

“Because I can’t give you a hug, I’ll give you $10. Keep loving yourself well!” a fan wrote.

The Bachelor After the Final Rose airs on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

