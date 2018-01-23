The Bachelor‘s Bekah Martinez took to Twitter to hit back at her fellow contestants who said she is too young for Ari Luyendyk Jr.

“ah, yes. 22 really is SO young compared to the other girls,” she tweeted on Monday, January 22. “hopefully one of the many 25/26-year-olds this season can grant me some of their ancient wisdom.”

She also joked about the controversy, writing, “if i’m ‘too young’ and ‘immature’, explain how this week i did all my laundry and put it away immediately WITHOUT LEAVING IT IN A PILE ON THE COUCH FOR 3 DAYS?? #adulting #ready4marriage.”

(Some commenters on Martinez’s posts pointed out that fellow bachelorette Maquel, who left the competition earlier in Monday’s episode after learning that her grandfather had died, is only 23.)

As previously reported, Luyendyk, 36, and Martinez finally discussed their 14-year age difference on the ABC dating show, after it was a hot topic of debate among some of the other contestants.

“I think if she omits her age again, she’ll come home [from their date],” Caroline said. “I think if she tells him how old she is, I think he’ll end it tonight.”

But Luyendyk told Us Weekly earlier this month that as far as he is concerned, “age isn’t really a thing.”

“It’s more about maturity [and] if that person is ready for marriage, if they’re ready for that next step in their life,” Arie told Us. “That’s not really even a factor until you really know if there is a potential there. So for it to be an issue at this point, I don’t think it’s really a conversation yet.”

Luyendyk gave Martinez a rose after their date but told Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their Almost Famous podcast that he was shocked that she was 22. “I really expected her to be in her mid-twenties,” he said, adding, “I couldn’t deny the fact that there were a lot of feelings toward her … At that point in the show, I was probably the most connected to her and that made things really difficult for me.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

