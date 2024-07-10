The Bear fans noticed a $2,000 tin of caviar in Sydney’s kitchen — and they have questions about how she spends her money.

Season 3 of the hit Hulu series, which started streaming last month, featured a scene in the finale where employees from the now-closed restaurant Ever visit Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) new apartment. Chef Terry (Olivia Colman) is seen helping Sydney prepare snacks using frozen pizza and waffles, which she suggests they garnish with some caviar that was by the sink.

“I like how Sydney can’t afford a real couch or health insurance, is canonically broke and in credit card debt, only keeps frozen pizza and waffles in her fridge, but has a $2k+ tin of caviar lying around that is undoubtedly more than a month of rent for her,” a fan wrote via X with a screenshot of the moment.

The Bear viewers took to the comments section to defend Sydney’s right to buy the “lifestyle she deserves,” with one social media user adding, “She’s just like me … won’t spend money on necessities but buy one expensive s—t and clothes 😭.”

Others questioned whether Sydney “stole it from work instead of throwing it out” since Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) turned The Original Beef into an upscale spot called The Bear that would likely use high-end caviar in their meals.

Not every fan, however, thought the item belonged to Sydney. “Whole point is that they brought bougie ingredients left from Ever’s funeral,” another person replied. “The contrast between the ingredients they work with and what they have in their kitchens back home (caviar vs eggos) is what is dope here.”

The third season of The Bear picked up in the aftermath of Carmy, Sydney and Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) efforts to open The Bear within three months. The employees found it tough adjusting to the higher caliber of service, which led to new rifts and challenges among the staff.

Carmy and Sydney’s relationship grew tense as she questioned whether she wanted to be an official partner of The Bear or whether she should leave for another opportunity.

Before season 3 premiered, fans showed their support for a potential romance between Carmy and Sydney, but both White and Edebiri have questioned whether their characters should just remain friends.

“They got a lot of trauma on both sides. Like, if even that [was explored] — I don’t think that window is open,” Edebiri exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023. “But if it were, there would need to be, like, two seasons where it’s just them doing therapy individually before that would even be an option.”

Edebiri clarified that she and White didn’t expect to explore their characters becoming a couple. “I think when we were making it, neither of us were thinking about that,” she added at the time. “It did feel really nice to get to do something that felt different. There aren’t that many platonic male [and] female relationships.”

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.