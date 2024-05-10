The first look at season 3 of The Bear featured a fun blink-and-you-miss-it detail.

FX released a sneak peek clip on Thursday, May 9, which showed Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) preparing to work at The Bear restaurant. There was also a new still from the upcoming season of Carmy and Fak (Matty Matheson) where eagle-eyed viewers spotted something in the background.

“In addition to confirming a June 27 release date — all 10 episodes exclusively on Hulu — FX has also released a first look image from THE BEAR Season 3 and all that matters to me is if you zoom in on the restaurant’s WIFI password it’s gofastboatsmojito,” a fan wrote via X on Thursday.

The phrase was originally mentioned during the season 2 premiere when Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) had to give a code to turn off the alarm.

Another social user, meanwhile, picked up on a phrase written on the board behind Carmy, which read, “Carmy f—king call Claire.” The commentator poked fun at the note, adding, “He’s really going to put her off like he put off the fridge guy all season.”

In addition to confirming a June 27 release date — all 10 episodes exclusively on Hulu — FX has also released a first look image from THE BEAR Season 3 and all that matters to me is if you zoom in on the restaurant’s WIFI password it’s “gofastboatsmojito” pic.twitter.com/WK2ehaThg0 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) May 9, 2024

The Bear, which debuted on Hulu in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy following the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal). Carmy ultimately decided to close the sandwich shop in favor of opening up a new spot called The Bear.

With help from Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and other employees, they were able to pull off a rush opening with a successful first dinner. In the kitchen, however, things unraveled during the season 2 finale. Most of the characters now have to face major changes in the third season of the show.

White, 33, previously hinted at what fans can expect from season 3, telling Variety in December 2023, “For the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

When filming kicked off on season 3, some details started to leak due to fans taking photos of the cast. Matheson, 42, recently addressed the passion and how it affects the cast and crew.

“It’s one of those things where we are in public sometimes and I think it’s a little annoying,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “But we’re in a city that we love and people happen to walk by. And they walk by the moment we are outside.”

Matheson continued: “I think maybe we can be a little more secretive. Maybe not just stand outside all together. But we’re all such good friends that it seems chill to be honest.”

The Bear returns to Hulu on June 27 with all episodes streaming on Hulu.