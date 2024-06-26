Jeremy Allen White understands why The Bear fans call him “chef” — but his kids aren’t as used to the attention or the reference.

“It’s confusing and strange. But they know about the show,” White, 33, told Entertainment Tonight at the season 3 premiere on Tuesday, June 25.

The actor, who plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, shares Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3, with ex-wife Addison Timlin. Despite The Bear’s rise to fame, White revealed his kids “haven’t seen the show” yet.

“Well my oldest, Ezzy, actually, she really enjoys the first like two minutes of the pilot episode, which is just me getting scared by a bear and then falling on my butt,” White joked about the introduction to the show. “She’ll ask to watch that a lot! But that’s all of the show she’s seen.”

Related: TV Couples We Need to See in 2024 The greatest gift for Us in 2024 would be getting to see fan-favorite couples like The Bear’s Sydney and Carmy and Sweet Magnolias’ Ty and Annie finally get together on screen. Since The Bear debuted in 2022, viewers and fans alike have been divided on whether the show should explore the potential romantic feelings between […]

White is proud of The Bear’s success but he doesn’t have plans to show his daughters all the episodes just yet, adding, “I don’t know if we’re even ready to have that conversation.”

The Bear, which debuted on Hulu in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy following the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal). Carmy ultimately decided to close the sandwich shop in favor of opening up a more upscale spot called The Bear.

With help from sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and other employees, Carmy prepared to unveil the restaurant within a matter of weeks. Season 3 — set to premiere on Wednesday, June 26 — will reveal whether The Bear is sustainable as a business as everyone in the kitchen is under pressure to make it work.

Related: 'The Bear’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life The Bear cast has had more success in their dating lives than their fictional counterparts. The Hulu series, which premiered in June 2022, explores talented chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant following his death. Season 1 focused on Carmy’s attempts to help […]

Earlier this month, White’s costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach also reflected on the fan attention surrounding his character, Richard “Richie” Jerimovich. More specifically, Moss-Bachrach, 47, admitted he wasn’t always thrilled to be called “cousin” in public.

“I was on top of a little mountain outside Kyoto and a Korean couple came up to me and were saying how much they love the show,” he told the Guardian. “I get a lot of comments. People yell ‘cousin’ at me all day. Sometimes, you know, you’re just not having a great day. And it’s just like, ‘I’m sorry, man, I don’t have much for you.'”

Moss-Bachrach also discussed the pressure that came with filming new seasons after The Bear blew up.

Related: 6 Things Us Wants to See in Season 3 of ‘The Bear’ Season 3 of The Bear hasn’t started filming yet, but Us Weekly is already thinking about what we’d like to see happen in the new episodes. The hit Hulu series, which debuted in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his […]

“Because then we go back to make season 3 and we’ve won a bunch of awards, you start to feel like: ‘Oh, f–k.’ I mean, then you really don’t want to be discovered to be a fraud,” he explained. “And then there’s pressure.”

Moss-Bachrach concluded: “I’ve been an actor for, like, 25 years and there’s a reality that, for most actors and probably most people in the world, you’re doing a job because you need to feed your family. I feel very fortunate in a time where work is really tight in my business. I just feel very privileged.”

The Bear returns on June 26 with all episodes streaming on Hulu.