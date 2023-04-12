Coming back for another round! A second spinoff series inspired by The Big Bang Theory is officially being developed at Warner Bros. Television.

The studio announced on Wednesday, April 12, that executive producer Chuck Lorre will be creating a new comedy series based on The Big Bang Theory universe. No plot or casting details have been revealed yet. The series will air on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max (which is being rebranded after being introduced in 2020 as HBO Max).

The OG series, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) as a group of friends made up of physicists and their significant others.

During its run, the CBS comedy won 10 Emmy Awards and spawned the prequel series, Young Sheldon. Parsons, 50, who serves as the executive producer and narrator for the Sheldon-centered prequel, previously discussed the decision to end The Big Bang Theory after more than a decade.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

Parsons noted that he was ready to move on to other projects, adding, “I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth.”

Since saying goodbye to the hit sitcom, many of the show’s stars have supported the idea of a reunion. Cuoco, 37, previously discussed the possibility of working with The Big Bang Theory cast again.

“It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped. I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes,” she explained to E! News in May 2021. “I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

Meanwhile, Bialik, 47, showed her support for CBS’ decision to end the series on a high note.

“The way that I described the show ending was there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn’t continue,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “I think, as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives held for us, I think there was a general feeling like it was time for us to move into something different.”

The Call Me Kat star praised the legacy that The Big Bang Theory left behind.

“I would like our show to be remembered as a show that really demonstrated how the other half lives or how most of us live, which is kind of on the outside in some way. I think everyone has a little bit of outsider in them,” she shared with Us. “And I know that Big Bang Theory is often credited with kind of making nerd chic a thing. But for those of us who kind of have those kinds of friends and revolve in those kinds of circles, I guess it just kind of is what it always has been for us. It’s just the way to think and live and play in many cases.”