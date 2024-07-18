Soldier Boy is back — and most likely with a vengeance.

Spoilers for The Boys season 4 finale ahead.

Jensen Ackles made his Soldier Boy debut in the fan-favorite Prime Video series The Boys during the show’s third season in 2022. After a battle with son Homelander (Antony Starr), the elderly supe was cryogenically frozen with fans hoping for the character’s return. Showrunner Eric Kripke fulfilled their wish in the show’s season 4 finale, which premiered via Prime Video on Thursday, July 18.

Starr’s Homelander made some interesting choices throughout the episode, one of which included a cameo that had viewers gasping. President Calhoun (David Andrews) was keeping the frozen Soldier Boy on ice, and this is only revealed to Homelander in the season’s final moments — once the supe and president team up.

While Ackles, 46, didn’t have a speaking role in his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, his face alone brought a tear to The Boys fans’ eyes (and Homelander’s!) as the character appeared to be in a coma-like state.

“Soldier Boy is a fan favorite,” Kripke shared in Prime Video’s bonus content following the episode. “It just made all the sense in the world that once Homie has control of the government, that he would learn that his father is on ice.”

What does the Ackles cameo mean for the fifth and final season of The Boys?

“It teases that definitely won’t be the last we see of Soldier Boy,” Kripke added.

The showrunner confirmed last month that The Boys would be coming to an end following the already confirmed season 5.

“Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought,” Kripke shared via X on June 11. “Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

With Ackles returning, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Joe Kessler) in the mix and a promised appearance by Jared Padalecki, The Boys season 5 is gearing up to be a Winchester family reunion. (Supernatural, anyone?)

Kripke, who created The CW series and stuck around as showrunner for the first five seasons, has apparently spoken to Padalecki about an upcoming role.

“I’m going to go play in Kripke’s newest playground,” the actor confirmed to Variety late last month. “I had a great time the first time around, so I’m sure I’ll have a great time here again. I love the show. I think it’s hilarious and exciting.”