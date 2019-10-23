



Here we go again. Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Jordan Wiseley go head-to-head on the Wednesday, October 23, episode of The Challenge for the second time of the season. However, this time it’s due to Ashley Mitchell stirring the pot.

“I tell Turbo what Jordan is saying for a few different reasons,” the Final Reckoning winner, 30, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “One, I’m really bored and I want to see some drama. Two, Turbo’s my friend and no one should be talking behind his back. Three, Turbo should know that side of the house does not support him so that he stays loyal to my alliance.”

After talking to Ashley, Turbo, 31, storms into Jordan’s room then goes outside, yelling his name.

“Who is talking about me?” he asks everyone in the room. Cara Maria Sorbello answers, “Jordan.”

During his confessional, Turbo explains just why he’s so upset. “Jordan disrespects my honor. This is very important for me,” the Survivor Turkey winner says. “That’s it. I come in here like a lion.”

When Jordan, 29, finally enters the room, Turbo doesn’t waste any time. “I hear you’re talking about me. I’m the weak guy?” he asks, which Jordan quickly responds to. “I didn’t say you were the weak guy. … I said, ‘Turbo got tired, died and we carried.'”

However, Turbo’s defense was that he won last season, which he called the “hardest Challenge ever” — even though it was the first he ever played in.

“Turbo is a man of pride, he’s a man of honor, he’s a man of respect,” Kam Williams, who is in the room during their screaming match, says during her interview. “If you come for him and he did not send for you, he will get you.”

At the end of their discussion, Turbo has a proposition for Jordan. “If you are thinking you are [the] best for me, we will go next elimination,” he says. “Shake my hand right now, we will go.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.