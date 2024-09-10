The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins was in for a “big” surprise when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sang his track “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

“I woke up this morning and everybody’s forwarded me some footage of ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ being played at the US Open,” Hawkins, 49, said in a Monday, September 9, TikTok. “Taylor Swift and her partner, Travis [Kelce], were dancing along to it and really enjoying the music.”

Hawkins played footage of Swift and Kelce, both 34, jamming out to the hit song during the US Open men’s final on Sunday, September 8. While pointing to Kelce, Swift sang the lyrics, “I wanna kiss you every minute, every hour, every day.” The Eras Tour performer smiled at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he grooved to the tune next to her.

“So it was a really heartwarming moment for me and my little girl can’t wait to go tell her friends at school. So thanks Taylor, thanks Travis. Thanks everybody who enjoys tennis,” Hawkins gushed. “That’s a really lovely start to the day. Nice one guys.”

Hawkins explained that his friendship with Swift blossomed weeks ago when he went to see her show in Zurich, Switzerland. (Swift performed at Stadion Letzigrund Zurich on July 9 and 10.)

“The hospitality they showed us was extraordinary,” he said. “There was a man on a golf buggy guiding us into the main stadium a bit parked up by the trucks. They put us in a lovely VIP area.”

While attending the show with his daughter, Hawkins recalled being positioned at the concert between comedian Chris Rock and tennis star Roger Federer.

“I was just Dad of the year,” Hawkins said. “To make matters even more speculator, Taylor Swift actually sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section talking about how much she loves the song ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love.’”

Hawkins shared an image of the hand-written letter, which read, “Justin, what a thrill to have you at the show! I’m a massive fan of yours and think ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ is one of the greatest songs of all time. I hope you and your family have fun at the show! Thanks so much for coming!” The note was signed, “Love,” with Swift’s signature and dated 2024.

The letter’s stationery had the pop star’s name, “Taylor Swift,” in capital letters at the top, with “Songwriter. Feline enthusiast,” written underneath in smaller font. (Swift is the proud mom of three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.)

“I was just Dad of the year,” Hawkins joked, before quipping, “Maybe even Dad of the century. Because all of that was a big surprise.”