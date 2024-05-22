The Good Doctor series finale ended with a heartfelt farewell to its fans — and the team behind the ABC series are answering any remaining burning questions.

After premiering in 2017, the medical drama series concluded its run during the Tuesday, May 21, episode. Viewers watched as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) processed the return of Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff)’s cancer, as well as Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas)’ illness.

Ultimately, it was revealed via a time jump that Glassman (a.k.a Glassy) died, while Claire lived and created a foundation in honor of the late doctor with Shaun — who’s now the chief of surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman explained that it wasn’t always the plan to wrap the series with Shaun’s new title. “We always wanted him to face challenges, and struggle, and ultimately succeed,” Shore said. “The idea that he’s chief of surgery was a specific [idea] that we hadn’t really thought of until the end.”

Scroll down for more revelations about the series finale of The Good Doctor:

What Is the Name of Dr. Shaun Murphy’s Daughter?

Shore and Friedman revealed the name of Shaun’s daughter, who was given the moniker after Glassy’s late daughter.

“It’s never mentioned. It’s in the script that it’s Maddie, but it’s never said out loud,” Shore told Screen Rant. “Freddie and I were joking about that because Freddie was going, doesn’t Leah get to name any of the children?”

Friedman added, “Leah hasn’t had quite as much trauma as Shaun, so she defaults on getting to name the children.”

Was it Always the Plan to Kill Off Dr. Aaron Glassman?

When asked by TVLine whether it was intentional for Glassy’s death to mark the series ending, Shore replied, “No. I wish I was that brilliant! Liz has talked about this a fair bit, and it makes so much sense. It’s Chekhov’s cancer: If you introduce it in season 1, you need to pay it off in season 7.”

Why Didn’t Dr. Aubrey Lim End Up With Anyone?

While most characters left the show in a relationship, Dr. Aubrey Lim (Christina Chang) was not coupled up. Instead, The Good Doctor concluded with her joining Surgeons for a Better World.

“We wanted to show our people moving forward, and moving forward with positivity, but we didn’t want it to just be about, ‘Oh, they’re all happily married,’” Shore told TVLine. “A lot of them have someone in their lives, and Lim may have somebody in her life, but that wasn’t the defining point at this moment in her life.”

Shore noted that it was “important to Lim that her life not be defined by who she is with,” and rather have it be “defined by what she has done.”