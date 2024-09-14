Fans of classic ’80s movie The Goonies should prepare for some major disappointment.

Rumors had suggested a long-awaited sequel to the adventure comedy film was in development and that a script had even been written. Reports claimed the Goonies sequel would start shooting in 2025, with the movie arriving in theaters in 2026 or 2027, Deadline reported.

Now, OG cast members Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton have destroyed fan hopes by denying rumors of an imminent Goonies reunion in respective social media posts.

On Tuesday, September 10, Feldman took to X to promote his 2004 movie The Birthday, which is finally getting a theatrical release in the United States in 2024, and address rumors of a Goonies sequel.

“2’SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?!” he wrote on the social media platform. “EVERY1 IS ASKING…I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX.”

Plimpton shared her own rebuttal, writing on Instagram, “People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one ‘attached,’ Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real.”

Feldman and Plimpton’s denials are sure to be a letdown for fans hoping that a sequel to the 1985 film was actually on the way.

In 2020, the cast and crew responsible for The Goonies reunited for a virtual fundraiser, which included scene reenactments and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

During the virtual event, Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story on which The Goonies is based, revealed he’d been involved in multiple discussions about making a sequel.

“Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water,” he explained, via Deadline. In place of an actual sequel, Spielberg suggested “people are just going to have to look at this [livestream] a hundred times!”

Richard Donner, who directed The Goonies, joked that it would be difficult to reboot the movie without the original cast. “How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?” he asked.

Feldman previously expressed his desire to return for a sequel to The Goonies during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in October 2019.

“I would love to work with Spielberg again,” Feldman said. “I would love to work with Donner again and Sean [Astin] and the guys. We’re like a big family.”

Feldman continued, “All of us want that to happen more than anybody. But that said, it can’t happen unless it’s right. And it’s got to be right in the minds and the hearts of the people who created it.”