The Cast of ‘The Goonies’: Where Are They Now?

Never say die! The Goonies may have debuted more than 30 years ago, but its legacy will live in the hearts of viewers forever.

The action-comedy film, directed by Richard Donner, hit theaters in June 1985 and follows the adventures of a group of kids from the Goon Docks area of Astoria, Oregon, who call themselves the Goonies. As their homes face foreclosure, the Goonies unite for one final weekend together — and discover a treasure map that changes everything.

Young actors like Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Jeff Cohen owe their careers to the success of the quirky adventure movie, and still look back on their time filming The Goonies with love. In October 2008, the cast got together to reflect on the impact this movie made on their lives and those of fans everywhere — and even admitted that they’d fought hard to make a sequel.

“We tried really hard, and Steven [Spielberg] said, ‘Let’s do it,'” Donner explained to Variety at the time. “We had a lot of young writers submit work, but it just didn’t seem to call for it.” The legendary director added that he’d later thought about taking the film in a whole new direction by “trying to get it done as a musical on Broadway.”

Four years later, Brolin revealed that he’s never been able to escape the ferocious fandom of the cult classic. “I love it because it’s been — well, it’s 28 years ago that I did it,” the Sicario actor said during a May 2012 appearance on Conan. “It’s just one of those things … you know, I have 7-year-olds now that are like, ‘Oh my god! Sloth!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not Sloth! I was the older brother!'”

Over the years, the energy behind the film has never faded. While showing his children his favorite movies during the coronavirus pandemic, superfan Josh Gad made it his mission to reunite the Goonies one more time.

“One by one, they all said yes,” the Frozen star told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020 after hosting a virtual reunion with the cast. “From there, everybody just wanted to be a part of it, and it was remarkable. I don’t think they realized just how much joy it would bring until they actually shot it. They too are seeing the result, it’s tremendous.”

