The way Khloé Kardashian “parked” her car on the newest episode of The Kardashians has left Us perplexed.

During the Thursday, June 13, episode, Khloé, 39, joined Malika Haqq on a trip to the California Cryobank. They drove to the sperm bank so Malika, 41, could consider her options for expanding her family.

The drama started before the pair even made it into the building. The California Cryobank parking lot appeared to be largely empty with many open spots. Instead, Khloé struggled before ultimately giving up on a decent parking job..

“Where is this sperm bank? I don’t know why I thought it was a parking spot,” a frustrated Khloé said. “Clearly, I have never driven before.”

Khloé explained herself to a man who approached her car in the lot. The reality star didn’t move her car, opting to leave it awkwardly resting in the middle of the parking lot. It wasn’t clear whether the mystery man was an attendant or valet, but the car did get moved by someone.

Once Khloé and Malika exited the center, they recorded a confessional in front of the building. Through their sunglasses, Khloé’s car can be seen in the same part of the parking lot. In the interim, it was pulled into an actual parking spot. The unnamed man was still in the area.

Season 5 of Hulu’s The Kardashians has been full of unexpected automotive revelations. In a May episode, Kris Jenner opened up about how Khloé would drive her around when she was only 13 years old.

“But you lied to me and said that I had a government license!” Khloé pointed out in the episode. “You were the one who told me I was allowed to take the kids to school.”

Khloé said she was a “great driver” when she was younger, adding, “A government-issued license is bulls—t. We’re all going to jail!”

Kris, 68, tried to offer her side of the story. “A government-issued license in the state of California is something I think I made up,” she admitted. “It was a little bit different back then. Don’t judge me until you’ve walked in my shoes!”

Later in the episode, Khloé recalled a specific time at age 15 when she drove Kris home when her mother was drunk.

“It was only her and I. I’m driving on the freeway, I’m 15, I’m not like [qualified], this is a lot for me,” Khloé shared about the moments before Kris vomited on her in the car with no warning. “It shoots back into me! And I start crying! I go, ‘Please, Mom! Mom!’ And she kept throwing up.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.