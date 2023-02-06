Perhaps their busy schedules got in the way of driver’s ed? Whether it be a car service, public transportation or a pal giving them a lift, Tina Fey and Christina Aguilera are among the celebrities who get around without personally operating an automobile.

“I don’t have a license anymore,” Fey revealed during a January 2014 appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, noting that she didn’t feel the need to drive as a resident of New York City.

The 30 Rock star then recounted an experience where she had to operate a car while filming a commercial.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.’ I was, like, not telling them that I couldn’t really do it,” she admitted. “I forgot to put the car in park and then got out and ran in front of it. … I almost ran myself over.”

While the Saturday Night Live alum’s decision not to drive is based mostly on where she lives, other stars have fears about getting behind the wheel.

“I don’t drive,” Aguilera revealed during a May 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Well, I have a driver’s license and I got it when I was 21. … I am terrified of driving in L.A., with paparazzi, running them over, you hear stories.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has also been candid about the anxiety that driving gives her.

“When I moved to L.A. at 17, Waze didn’t exist. … Wasn’t long til my first fender bender, and since then the anxiety [has] existed,” the Indiana native wrote via Instagram in December 2020 alongside a car selfie. “Sometimes it goes away inexplicably, but more often than not I can only drive to my ‘comfort zones,’ meaning places I’ve been to a million times.”

Mellencamp continued: “I’ve spent many years crying behind my steering wheel. But instead of concealing it, I’m sharing with the world; because while I may have a fear of driving, the fear is never going to drive me.”

The ALL IN by Teddi founder’s phobia has led her to dream of hiring a chauffeur. When asked what she wanted for Christmas in December 2018, Mellencamp told Page Six: “A full-time on-demand driver who will take me anywhere any time I want without surge pricing. I despise driving. Especially in LA.”

