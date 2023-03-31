Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Peter Sutherland won’t survive in season 2 of The Night Agent — if it were up to Gabriel Basso.

“I would want to die at some point just because it has to happen,” the actor, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly days before the Netflix drama got renewed on Wednesday, March 29.

“Peter has his values and his objective is sort of good put over the subjective good,” he explained. “And that sort of thinking, if he keeps that, he’s not gonna stay alive and work in espionage and stuff. So I think it’s a natural sort of arc for him to put himself in the crosshairs of somebody that thinks a lot like politicians think.”

Basso stars alongside Luciane Buchanan in the Shawn Ryan-created thriller, which premiered earlier this month. Low-level agent Sutherland — who oversees a phone that never rings in the White House basement — meets Buchanan’s Rose when she calls the line one night after the execution of her aunt and uncle. What ensues is a race to find out who is behind the tragedy and who from the Oval Office is a traitor before they get killed next.

While on the run, Peter and Rose’s business friendship turns romantic. “I don’t think we were pitched it that way. I think it just sort of developed and from what I’ve heard, Shawn and the writers say they knew it was gonna be there. But what I respect is they didn’t jump into it. You know, they were very gradual,” Basso told Us. “I didn’t save her and then they were like, ‘Now you are in the car together! Kiss!’ It wasn’t that at all. It felt very organic. And the trust was built over time, and it never felt like something totally unrealistic. … We weren’t clearly mapping out a journey.”

Peter and Rose’s chemistry was subtle, with the two getting more personal with each other as they tried to survive on the run.

“I kind of looked at it like if we had a big dialogue scene, it was like, ‘OK, what are they saying here?’ When we were in the motel, the chicken waffles, it was, like, all the unsaid moments,” Buchanan told Us. “OK this is a little bit more than when they first met. Just finding those scenes where they are together, and we are not talking about Osprey Zadar … or getting shot at!” (Osprey Zadar is the mysterious leader of the People’s Independence Front, known for its terrorist activities, in the show.)

Basso and Buchanan didn’t have to wait to learn of their characters’ fate by the season’s end either. “We got the full 10 scripts, so we knew that that [Peter and Rose were] OK,” Buchanan confirmed. “And I guess when you look at your contract when you sign it kinda gives you an indication!”

The Night Agent also stars Hong Chau, Chelsea Evans-Akingbola, D.B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Sarah Desjardins and Christopher Shyer.

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent are now on Netflix.