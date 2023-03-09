Starring role! Gabriel Basso is ready to make his mark as a low-level FBI agent tasked with unraveling a complicated conspiracy on Netflix’s The Night Agent.

“Don’t know all y’alls insta handles, but if you were involved in the making of this show, thank you. This show would not have happened had we not had some absolutely savage dogs pulling this sled,” the St. Louis, Missouri, native, 28, wrote via Instagram on February 8, teasing the upcoming series. “It was an honor tearing through the snow with y’all.”

Basso portrays Peter Sutherland on the Night Agent, which premieres on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 23. The action-packed drama is adapted from Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name and follows Peter, who is an entry-level federal agent, while he works in the basement of the White House. Basso’s character is tasked with manning a phone that never rings — until it does — and unraveling a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that leads to the Oval Office.

While few details about the Hillbilly Elegy star’s thrilling show have been shared, Basso has teased his action-packed experience.

“Yes, I actually stood up and offered that woman my seat. I do my own stunts,” he jokingly wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, March 9, referring to The Night Agent’s official trailer when he gave us his seat on a bus to a woman carrying a bag of groceries.

Basso initially rose to fame playing son Adam Jamison on Showtime’s The Big C.

“I didn’t want to be an actor originally, I wanted to be a professional football player, and I still sort of do. I started on a show called The Big C which ran on Showtime for four years,” the Super 8 actor recalled to Hero Magazine in 2015. “Cancer has affected my family in a lot of ways. In terms of the show, the writers made it easier to deal with such a hard subject matter, plus Laura [Linney], Oliver [Platt] and John [Benjamin Hickey]. I’ve been blessed enough to be surrounded by good people in my life both on and off screen, like my parents and my friends, and it’s been a real pleasure being involved with the projects that I have because everyone has been awesome to work with.”

After the C Word wrapped, Basso continued acting and landed roles in The Kings of Summer, Hillbilly Elegy and Barely Lethal. While the aspiring musician has enjoyed flexing his acting skills through the years, his No. 1 job is as a father.

“I just had a little girl, so that’s my focus right now,” Basso revealed to St. Louis’ KSDK during a November 2020 interview. “I am drumming a lot. This COVID thing has limited options at the moment. I’d love a job, but it’s not really up to me.”

Scroll below to get to know the actor: