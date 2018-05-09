The New York City housewives are getting really real. Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer took a break from filming their Coupon Cabin commercial to play a game of “Never Have I Ever” with Us Weekly. From admitting to sending a sext to fessing up about going through their significant other’s phones, they didn’t hold back. Watch the exclusive video above to see what happened!

When the group was asked if they’ve gone through their boyfriend’s phones, Mortimer pointed to her champagne glass and said: “Can I just down this right now?” The 42-year-old socialite advised: “You’re never happy when you do. I highly do not recommend it.”

When it comes to sending a sext, Medley, 53, stated: “I’ve never sexted, period! Remember, say it, forget it. Write it, regret it!”

Radziwell, 54, probed, “You’ve never sent, like, a topless picture to your boyfriend?”

“I’ve been asked to send a topless picture, but I’ve never done it,” Medley told Us. “Then I stopped talking to that person, because I said, ‘You’re not a nice person, you’re obviously a filthy human being.’”

To see more of what they fessed up to – like who enjoys Luann de Lessep’s music and who has joined the mile-high club, watch the exclusive video above!

And, for more fun with the ladies, check out their CouponCabin.com commercial below and find out more about the company’s sidekick feature which gives you alerts when cash back is available.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

