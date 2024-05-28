All hope isn’t lost when it comes to fans getting a second season of The Society.

Creator Christopher Keyser reflected on the continued passion for the Netflix series, despite its surprise cancellation, telling Variety earlier this month, “It really feels like this thing that we loved and were ready for was taken away more than anything I’ve ever done. That’s true for the writers and Marc Webb, with whom I made the show. There’s a sense that it stopped in mid-animation, but we knew a lot of what was going to happen on the other side.”

Keyser, 64, revealed how the showrunners were very close to releasing a graphic novel that would address season 2 story lines — before the publisher went out of business. He also referenced “Save The Society,” which is an ongoing effort by dedicated viewers to get the show picked up elsewhere.

“There’s also the emotional thing going on with the audience reaching out to us and consistently saying, ‘Tell me what happened. When is it coming back?’” he noted. “It was particularly poignant for us since we were closer than I think most shows get to being ready to go again.”

The teen mystery drama originally debuted on Netflix in May 2019 to critical acclaim. The Society, which starred Kathryn Newton, Sean Berdy, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth and Jack Mulhern, followed a group of teenagers who had to learn how to run their own community after the rest of the population of their town disappeared.

Netflix initially renewed The Society for season 2 but due to delays because of COVID-19, the streaming service rescinded their decision.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix said in a statement in August 2020. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID.”

According to Keyser, it was difficult to accept the cancellation since ideas for season 2 were already in the works.

“This wasn’t a normal cancellation. This wasn’t about not having the audience or we didn’t believe in it anymore,” he explained. “There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives in the one year we were able to make it.”

Despite it being half a decade since The Society premiered on Netflix, there are still so many questions fans want answers to. Luckily, Keyser has remained devoted to finding a way to bring The Society back.

“I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb about how we might bring this back in some way. We don’t have an answer yet, and I wouldn’t count on it, but I don’t do that with every show that gets canceled,” Keyser told Variety. “The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed. I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

Since the creative team hasn’t given up on reviving The Society, neither should the fans.

“Thank you for not letting the show go,” Keyser said in a statement. “Things only live for a certain amount of time, and that’s just as long as people remember them. If this gets remembered, there’s not much else that people who make something for an audience can ask for.”