Here’s some not-so-natural animal behavior. In the animated flick The Star, the curious donkey Bo, voiced by Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, hilariously — and unsuccessfully — tries to warn Gina Rodriguez’s Mary about imminent danger, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Bo catches up with Mary and Joseph (Zachary Levi) in an attempt to save them from what’s to come. “You need to listen to what I’m about to say extremely carefully,” the donkey says. The problem: Mary is no Dr. Dolittle and cannot understand the farm animal. “You ever feel like he’s trying to talk to us,” she says to her partner Joseph.

Frustrated, Bo asks his pals Dave the Dove (Keegan-Michael Key) and Ruth the Sheep (Aidy Bryant) to act like dogs to help Mary figure out the issue at stake. Instead, the trio — Bo pretends to be Joseph and Ruth tackles him — just provide the humans with some serious belly laughs. Quips Joseph, “There’s something seriously wrong with those animals!”

The forthcoming Sony flick follows Bo as he escapes his ordinary village and sets out on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Along the way, he meets wisecracking camels (voiced by Tracy Morgan, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry) and inevitably helps create the very first Christmas.

The Star — also featuring Mariah Carey — hits theaters November 17.

