Fitting in! Denise Richards‘ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars have nothing but nice things to say about her.

The Wild Things star was joined by Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer at the Friday, September 14, premiere of The Toybox in Hollywood, where the reality stars shared their first impressions of the show’s newest cast member.

“The thing about Denise is that she’s really chill and down to earth. But she will stand up for herself,” Grammer, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively, adding: “She won’t start the drama.”

Girardi agreed. “I really like Denise. Denise is very cool,” she said. “She’s been around a very long time. She knows what’s important and what isn’t.”

The Erika Jayne performer, 47, expects fans to be pleasantly caught off guard by what Richards brings to the series: “I think you’ll see her as very levelheaded. And actually very bright. Because she says some things sometimes that are very unexpected that sum up ideas very quickly. I think you’d be surprised at some of the insights she really has.”

Kemsley chimed in with similar sentiments. “She’s such a cool girl. She’s so down to earth,” she told Us. “I really connect with her … We have a blossoming friendship. We check in all the time. I’ve really enjoyed her! I’m really happy she’s on the cast.”

The 42-year-old reality star emphasized that the Saturday at the Starlight actress is “very easy to get along with” and has “a great heart” before adding: “I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen anything but beauty in her.”

Richards also opened up at the premiere about how she managed to pull off her last-minute wedding to now-husband Aaron Phypers.

“I didn’t put it together. Mindy Weiss, who is an amazing wedding planner,” Richards, 47, told Extra. “If it weren’t for her, we’d be married probably in our garage or something. She is amazing.”

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in Malibu on September 8, just one day after Us confirmed their engagement. A source revealed to Us exclusively that the couple had actually been engaged since January.

The actress explained the significance behind her wedding date. “September 8th means a lot to my … husband! My husband! Means infinity, the number eight,” she noted. “We just said, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it.’ Threw it together and it was fun that we didn’t have to make certain decisions and make it about that instead of the hoopla of the wedding.”

Richards mentioned that her daughters — she shares two kids, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and is also mom of Eloise, 7, whom she adopted — “loved” the big day: “They were actually very happy.”

