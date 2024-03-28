The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood had a bone to pick with Peter Krause after he made his onscreen wife, Angela Bassett, go on a cruise against her will for their honeymoon during the new season of 9-1-1.

“I’m mad at you because first you love each other, [but] you know she didn’t want to get in the water like that,” Underwood, 60, told Krause, 58, on the Thursday, March 28, episode of the CBS talk show. “Because you know Black people in water; our hair, our skin, ashiness, we don’t want to do it. And then you got her in the water, and [the boat] blew up because of the terrorists and now you got to save the whole boat. OK, go on then.”

Underwood was referring to the three-part season premiere of 9-1-1, in which Krause’s character, Bobby Nash, takes Bassett’s Athena Grant away for their honeymoon, which comes four years into their marriage. While at sea, Athena quickly makes it clear that she was not in support of setting sail and would have preferred to stay on dry land. Just as she’s adjusting to the open seas, terrorists capture the ship — leaving Athena and Bobby to save the day.

“You know, it makes for good TV,” Krause quipped in response to Underwood’s gripes. “So there’s that.”

Related: ‘9-1-1’ Season 7: Everything to Know ABC/YouTube There isn’t an emergency too big or too small for 9-1-1’s Station 118 to handle — including a network change. While the Los Angeles-based firefighter series made its debut in 2018 on FOX, season 7 will mark a new era for 9-1-1 on its new network: ABC. Viewers, however, are in for the same […]

Underwood then admitted that the epic adventure has been exciting and gushed over Bobby and Athena’s love story. “You two love each other,” she confessed. “I cried.”

Season 7 premiered on ABC on March 14 — its debut on the network after being canceled by Fox last year — with the second episode airing one week later. The final part is set to air on Thursday, with Bobby and Athena in need of rescue after a giant wave brought on by a hurricane capsized their boat.

“Yesterday I was climbing around an upside-down world. We have an injured individual who needs to be strapped to a roulette table, and then the ship turns over so he’s hanging upside down,” Krause teased while speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week. “I have to figure out a way, as Bobby, to get him back down to safety.”

Krause told the outlet it’s “been fun” to take on a disaster of such a large scope, a project the show worked on for months. The short schedule, however, proved an obstacle at times, as 9-1-1 was also filming other episodes simultaneously.

“I wish we had a little bit more time,” he added. “There is a time-crunch aspect to it all, which we try to deal with and keep things safe. But yeah, we move pretty fast on the show.”

Beyond its explosive — pun intended — premiere, 9-1-1 is also gearing up for its 100th episode, which will air next month. The major milestone will feature a crossover with ABC’s The Bachelor series and season 28’s leading man, Joey Graziadei.

“Joey may have handed out his final rose, but on Thursday, April 4, he’s guest-starring on a special episode,” a voiceover could be heard saying in a preview released during the After the Final Rose special on Monday, March 25.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In the clip, it appears that an emergency takes place at the Bachelor Mansion while Joey “meets his contestants.” Krause, along with costars Oliver Stark (Evan Buckley) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie Díaz), can be seen walking alongside Bachelor host Jesse Palmer on the way to save the day. (Joey’s real-life Bachelor journey ended with him getting engaged to Kelsey Anderson, as revealed earlier this week.)

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

“It’s not a direct crossover, but there’s a feel of it,” Stark told People earlier this month of what’s to come. “There’s a really fun emergency, and it’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

9-1-1 airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.