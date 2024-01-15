The first three episodes of The Traitors season 2 are streaming now — and episode three features the second murder, second banishment and activates the Black Widow (a.k.a Parvati Shallow).

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a traitor,‘” Parvati, who got the nickname from her time on Survivor, admitted to Us Weekly. “‘I’m not a very good liar. Please, don’t make me a traitor.'”

When the traitors — Parvati, Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks — are given the task to “murder in plain sight” and convince one of the faithfuls to drink out of a “poisoned” cup, however, Parvati was all in.

“I knew as soon as I got that letter, I was like, ‘This mission is for me.’ That’s where I really shine. Give me a mission, I can handle it. And it was a tricky one,” she told Us. “It had to be done in front of everybody and the cup looked very different from all the other cups and everybody already had their cup. So I was like, ‘Oh gosh, how am I going to get someone to do this?’ In the end, it ended up being a full Hail Mary. So you really will be quite surprised, I think, at who gets poisoned.”

Fans have to wait until the fourth episode of The Traitors drops on Peacock Thursday, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET to find out who drinks Parvati’s poison. Keep reading for the cast’s reactions to the major moments from episode 3:

Marcus’ Murder — and How It Will Affect Larsa

After bonding with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who was the first contestant murdered, Marcus Jordan followed suit. “I feel like I was a threat to the traitors. I was voted most influential, most trustworthy [in the second competition], and so they felt like I was a threat,” Marcus told Us, adding that it was “all in good fun.”

When asked whether he would change anything about his game, Marcus admitted: “I feel like I came in a little hot once. I wasn’t selected as a traitor, I tried to insert myself into a lot of different conversations, but it is what it is.”

Marcus joined the cast alongside girlfriend Larsa Pippin, who added, “I think we were the cool club and we were a part of the group club and they just didn’t like it.”

Without her boyfriend in the castle with her, the Real Housewives of Miami star made it clear that she doesn’t go down without a fight, but she implied her journey won’t be a smooth one. “I was feeling like they were getting rid of all of the people that I cared about, so it was like I was kind of stuck in an orbit of I really didn’t like the other people. I didn’t trust them,” she said. “I feel like nobody wanted to listen. They were all on their own, and it was just not as entertaining for me once everyone was gone and I felt like I had a bigger voice than I did, I think. And I went against some people that maybe I shouldn’t have.”

Janelle Pierzina vs. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

During the competition, the Big Brother winner saw a shield and she went for it — whether the Love Island U.K. alum saw it first or not.

“If I’m in a competition and I’m going for safety, there’s nothing stopping me, not even a person,” Janelle told Us. “There’s some contention. ‘Oh, I was there first. You were there first. This, this and that.’ I don’t know. All I know is that I was working with Peter [Weber], he had a hammer, and he was like, ‘Do you want to shield?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. Let’s go get it.’ And we ran over to get it and Ekin-Su was already there and she was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m getting it.’ But honestly, I was kind of over her. I don’t know. It was so dumb.”

Peter Weber and Kevin Kreider Team Up

The former Bachelor sought out the Bling Empire star to fake tension at the roundtable.

“I just thought in the moment [that] it’s good to kind of gather cards, to have cards to try to play later in the game. That became my strategy. So any opportunity for that to possibly try to deceive people later on and kind of have an alliance formed early, I thought, ‘OK, that could maybe benefit us,'” Peter told Us. “We had some tension and some conflict, but through that we kind of developed some trust with each other and then we decided to take advantage of that and move forward with it. And you will see that it does pay off.”

Kevin added, “Peter saw something, I guess, in having me in an alliance. And I think it actually might’ve started with Janelle because Janelle and I bonded in scheming on things and then I really relied on her to kind of teach me the ropes a lot.”

Maks’ Banishment

Deontay Wilder and Sandra Diaz-Twine convinced enough faithfuls that Dancing With the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy was a traitor when he was in fact a faithful.

“I think I was the only dummy that if I’m not a traitor, I don’t know how to act. So I would just peacock myself out there and probably be the first shot down. And as a matter of fact, that’s what happened. [But] I had a great time. I had an amazing time getting to know some people,” Maks told Us before throwing a little shade. “I had [an] amazing time getting to know some people that I wish I didn’t and moved on with life not having to.”

During his joint interview with Tamra Judge and Shereé Whitfield, Maks noted that he felt like he was at a disadvantage because he didn’t know any cast members before the show.

“You guys all knew each other. I felt like everybody knew each other from before. You’ve seen each other from Bravo or from a personal relationship connection. And I was like, ‘I have no idea,’ you know, some of those Challenge guys, I was like, ‘Bro, you think you’ve been on television 17 years? I have no clue who you are,'” he said. “For me, it was hard to gauge where you come from as if I should have known, because that was the reality — you’re getting to meet people who come from somewhere, but you are actually getting to meet a person. And so I am here to say that these two right here [Tamra and Shereé] were great people to meet.”

Refusing to name names, Tamra quipped, “There were some pretty big egos.”