The biggest mystery of season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has finally been solved — Lisa Horne did, indeed, welcome a baby with Brian Okoye.

Lisa and Brian quit the Netflix show early after she learned she was pregnant. Some cast members, however, didn’t believe that she was actually expecting, but rather looking for a way off of the series after she lost her cool when Brain made a connection with Riah Nyree.

Lisa has confirmed to Us Weekly that the twosome are still together — and are proud parents of a baby boy.

“The baby is chunky and healthy! He is just the cutest thing,” she gushed to Us earlier this month. “I love it [being a mom]. Love it! When you have a child and just, like, looking at him, those tiny hands, those eyes, like, you just become obsessed. So I’m literally obsessed over him right now. He’s all I talk about with everybody.”

Related: ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now? The first season of The Ultimatum made waves when it premiered, but did the bold premise work for any of the couples? The Netflix show followed eight duos on the brink of an engagement. After an Ultimatum is issued by one person in the relationship, they began a trial marriage with one of their costars, […]

The twosome had to keep their baby news under wraps until The Ultimatum reunion started streaming on Wednesday, August 30.

“Me and Brian are still together. Things are good,” she continued. “[We’re] living together, nurturing our family, making sure that everything’s in place for the kids.”

While the pair aren’t engaged — despite Lisa issuing him the ultimatum to get engaged or break up on the reality show — they are “working toward” marriage. Both Lisa and Brian told Us that they see wedding bells in their future.

Related: The Ultimatum’s Madlyn and Colby’s Relationship Timeline Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are the first success story from Netflix’s The Ultimatum. During production of the reality show’s first season, Ballatori was 24 and Kissinger was 25. The twosome, who had been dating for a year and a half, were at a crossroads: He was ready to propose, but she wasn’t in a […]

“Fatherhood has changed me for the better,” Brian confirmed to Us. “Definitely in terms of, you know, the things I prioritize now. [Our son] comes first and foremost, and our household comes first. … I’m just making sure that I’m giving him and his mother the love that they deserve.”

During their brief time on The Ultimatum, Lisa made waves for smacking Brian during a fight over fellow contestant Riah, but Lisa told Us that they have moved on.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I’ve been talking about the argument and I completely forgot about that. I definitely regret that — it was not my proudest moment whatsoever,” Lisa said. “I’m known to be spicy, but not that spicy. … But I’ve grown from it. I’ve apologized at length to Brian. … I always say, ‘Thank God he’s such a forgiving, loving, graceful man,’ because he comforted me.”

Season 2 of The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix.