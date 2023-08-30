The biggest mystery of season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has finally been solved — Lisa Horne did, indeed, welcome a baby with Brian Okoye.
Lisa and Brian quit the Netflix show early after she learned she was pregnant. Some cast members, however, didn’t believe that she was actually expecting, but rather looking for a way off of the series after she lost her cool when Brain made a connection with Riah Nyree.
Lisa has confirmed to Us Weekly that the twosome are still together — and are proud parents of a baby boy.
“The baby is chunky and healthy! He is just the cutest thing,” she gushed to Us earlier this month. “I love it [being a mom]. Love it! When you have a child and just, like, looking at him, those tiny hands, those eyes, like, you just become obsessed. So I’m literally obsessed over him right now. He’s all I talk about with everybody.”
The twosome had to keep their baby news under wraps until The Ultimatum reunion started streaming on Wednesday, August 30.
“Me and Brian are still together. Things are good,” she continued. “[We’re] living together, nurturing our family, making sure that everything’s in place for the kids.”
While the pair aren’t engaged — despite Lisa issuing him the ultimatum to get engaged or break up on the reality show — they are “working toward” marriage. Both Lisa and Brian told Us that they see wedding bells in their future.
“Fatherhood has changed me for the better,” Brian confirmed to Us. “Definitely in terms of, you know, the things I prioritize now. [Our son] comes first and foremost, and our household comes first. … I’m just making sure that I’m giving him and his mother the love that they deserve.”
During their brief time on The Ultimatum, Lisa made waves for smacking Brian during a fight over fellow contestant Riah, but Lisa told Us that they have moved on.
“I’ve been talking about the argument and I completely forgot about that. I definitely regret that — it was not my proudest moment whatsoever,” Lisa said. “I’m known to be spicy, but not that spicy. … But I’ve grown from it. I’ve apologized at length to Brian. … I always say, ‘Thank God he’s such a forgiving, loving, graceful man,’ because he comforted me.”
Season 2 of The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix.