The Ultimatum is returning soon with a new crop of couples who can’t decide whether to tie the knot or cut ties.

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On hits Netflix on August 23. (A variation of the series called The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which featured an all-LGBTQ+ cast, aired earlier this year.) The first trailer for the new installment dropped on Wednesday, July 26.

Each couple in the experiment is comprised of one ultimatum giver and one receiver. As the contestants temporarily pair up into new couples, they’ll decide whether to get engaged to their original partner or break up.

“I don’t even know why I agreed to come do this,” contestant James Morris says in the teaser.

Keep scrolling to meet the season 2 cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: