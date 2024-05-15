Janet Caperna surprised The Valley fans when she said it didn’t seem like Kristen Doute and Zack Wickham wanted to see her deliver a healthy baby.

“I really wanted to be surrounded by people that are being kind — not just to me but to each other,” Janet, 34, said on the Tuesday, May 14, episode of the “Gabbing With Gib” podcast about why she was at odds with her costars. “Kristen wasn’t [like] that this summer, unfortunately. And Zach and I were not in a good place where it made sense.”

Janet, who shares a 5-month-old son with husband Jason Caperna, put Kristen, 41, and Zack, 35, on blast for how they treated her during her pregnancy.

“I was just being authentic to what I would have done either way. I didn’t think about the audience and cameras,” she explained. “I wanted to be my true self and surround myself with people that wanted to see my pregnancy go to full term and see me become a mom and have a healthy child. Now I’m pretty certain that that is not what Kristen and Zach wanted.”

Janet and Kristen’s feud is playing out on the first season of Bravo’s The Valley. After Kristen claimed Janet made negative comments about Michelle Lally, the duo ended up on bad terms. Janet specifically didn’t invite Kristen to any of her events, which she stood by while watching the episodes back.

“Audience members don’t like when people won’t film with each other,” Janet noted on Tuesday. “All I can say is that it wasn’t about Kristen. It wasn’t about me icing her out or making her feel a certain way. I had to protect myself and my space there.”

Janet went on to question Kristen’s support for her.

“If Kristen would have been a friend to me this summer and would have been supportive of my pregnancy and checking in on me and being a little more delicate with me. It’s not that I am hiding behind my pregnancy. Pregnancy is hard,” she continued. “I wanted people around me that instead of saying, ‘Oh, you are using your pregnancy to be conniving or a mean girl.’ I wanted supportive people in my life.”

Earlier this year, Janet offered an update on where she stands with Kristen. “We were very close for many years and there just was so much that happened all at once that it really felt like it was like, ‘OK, I need a break for right now,’” Janet exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I never say never. And I love Kristen. I want to see her do well, but we kind of got to a point where we were like, ‘We need a pause for now.’”

The costars recently reunited, which briefly made Janet miss their bond. “It’s funny, we had a little bit of a break and then when we came together to celebrate the premiere, I was like, ‘Oh, I kind of miss Kristen,’” she told Us. “And then an episode aired and I was like, ‘I do not miss Kristen’ [and] how dare her?’”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.