The Valley‘s Michelle Lally was finally told about the rumors swirling around about her sending “sexy” photos to other men while married to Jesse Lally — and she didn’t seem to shut down the speculation.

During the Tuesday, May 14, episode, Jax Taylor told Michelle, 36, he wanted her to know what was being discussed behind her back.

“Three or four months ago, there was a girls’ night at my house. You guys all had fun and I came home and Kristen [Doute] was hammered. Then she started talking about you,” Jax, 44, recalled. “I know the kind of person Kristen is. When she gets to the bottom of the barrel, she will do whatever she can to ruin people’s lives. I want you to get ahead of [the rumors].”

According to Jax, Kristen, 41, claimed Michelle was “texting guys” and a “particular person on the side.” Michelle didn’t appear shocked by the news, saying, “I did tell her, ‘Oh, I met this celebrity and I was texting with him and I had coffee with him one morning.'”

Jax said the rumors didn’t stop there. “She told me that you were texting this man sexy pictures of yourself,” he added, to which Michelle replied, “She is right. I have been texting multiple people.”

As the episode came to an end, viewers got a glimpse at the fallout. The trailer for the next installment showed Jesse, 43, and Michelle addressing the drama.

“I told you I had coffee,” Michelle explained to Jesse. He wasn’t as receptive, firing back, “And you were sending sexy pictures.”

Jesse later got emotional while reflecting on the state of his marriage. “I am trying so hard. I think we are done — me and Michelle,” he admitted to his costars.

The entire first season of The Valley has centered around speculation into Michelle’s personal life. Kristen specifically was the one who claimed Michelle was having an “emotional affair” with a “secret boyfriend” while still being married to Jesse. (The pair called it quits and filed for divorce after production on The Valley ended.)

Jax, however, became involved when he was the first one to bring it up on screen. During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Michelle said she wasn’t aware how many claims were being made about her on the show.

“I felt very attacked and it was just one thing after the other. You’ll see that it never really stops,” she told Us about not seeing a “path forward” with Kristen as a result. “Just so many things happen to me. It is just hard to see a future. I don’t know. But we are nowhere close to that yet.”

Michelle also weighed in on Jax questioning her friendship with an unnamed director in an April episode of the show. “It’s probably a combination of both of them. I really don’t know exactly how it all started,” she added at the time. “Watching that yesterday was the first time that I had heard or seen that part. I’m a little thrown off by it. My marriage is not a game. We have a child and it’s hard to watch.”

After filming concluded, Michelle found love with new boyfriend Aaron Nosler. Jesse, meanwhile, has publicly moved on with Lacy Nicole.

“I’m super happy with her. We’ve been great friends and we newly started dating. She’s just an incredible personality and she’s such a loving soul,” he shared with Us earlier this month. “We’re just super happy right now to get back to a place of happiness. I just feel more grounded and she’s special. But it’s new, so we’re just taking it slow.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and new episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.