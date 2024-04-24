Despite being a united front on The Valley, Jesse Lally had his suspicions that wife Michelle Lally might have been unfaithful ahead of their split.

During a sneak peek of next week’s episode of The Valley, Jesse and Michelle react to Kristen Doute‘s claims that she knew secrets about their marriage.

“Kristen is becoming pathological in her lying. It’s sad,” Jesse tells Michelle, who replied, “She doesn’t know anything about our marriage.”

Michelle denies that there’s any truth to Kristen’s allegations, which Jesse questions during their conversation.

“I think what it’s actually doing is bringing us closer together because we’re sticking up for each other all the time,” he notes. “It was so hard for me to hear some of those things that she was saying. It’s just like waking up in the middle of the night and thinking about comments.”

Earlier this season, Jax Taylor and Luke Broderick both hinted at Michelle being unfaithful. Luke, 32, claimed he knew something that could end Jesse and Michelle’s marriage without providing more details. Jax, 44, meanwhile, brought up Michelle’s close bond with a mystery director who wasn’t named on screen.

Viewers got more information when the Tuesday, April 23, episode showed Kristen, 41, alleging to producers that Michelle had a secret boyfriend. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that Jesse and Michelle separated after nearly six years of marriage, which came after filming on season 1 wrapped.)

“Because she had a f—king boyfriend for a year. There we all said it. Now she’s protecting him and not me,” Kristen claimed on screen. “About a year ago, Michelle and Jesse were very unhappy. Michelle had a guy. She was seeing him, they were hanging out. I was not against any of this because I think Jesse is a piece of s—t.”

Jesse and Michelle didn’t hear Kristen’s hot-mic moment since they were in another room. However, Jesse admits in the preview for next week’s episode that he was curious about Michelle’s recent behavior.

“That gets in my head and then it’s like, you went out with the girls. Why didn’t you post any pictures of you guys drinking margaritas or something?” he tells Michelle. “And I’m like, ‘Did she really go out with the girls or is she seeing somebody behind my back? All that does is it snowballs. Then I have all these crazy ideas in my head.:

In a confessional, Jesse elaborates on his potential evidence, saying, “She used to yell at me when we first started dating. If I put my cell phone down and then all of a sudden she starts putting her cell phone face down.”

He continues: “For years, she wouldn’t go out and have a margarita without doing boomerang. Then all of a sudden, no more posting. Her thing was, ‘Well sometimes I want to take a break from social media.’ Bulls—t. She never took a break from social media, ever.”

Michelle waves off Jesse’s concerns about her hiding something from him.

“That shouldn’t be in your head, and you shouldn’t think like that. You shouldn’t have to worry,” she notes. “We have never had that type of relationship where we have to worry about each other. And I’ve been honest with you.”

Earlier in the clip, Jesse explains why “divorce” wasn’t an option for him — even though Michelle admitted in the past that she wasn’t happy.

“My parents are together. Both sets of grandparents passed away together. The old days, you made a commitment to somebody and you stuck with it,” he tells the cameras. “That’s my mentality. I love my family and I’ll do whatever it takes to keep the family together. I’m a fighter. We made a commitment to each other and that’s a big deal to me.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.