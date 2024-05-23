Michelle Lally opened up about meeting her new boyfriend Aaron Nosler — with help from her 4-year-old daughter.

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, Michelle, 36, recalled visiting a local coffee shop with her daughter, Isabella, whom she shares with estranged husband Jesse Lally. Michelle subsequently realized that Isabella was waving to a stranger — who turned out to be Aaron.

“So they had a little interaction from far away and I didn’t see it,” Michelle recalled. “And then I got my coffee and then left, and Aaron and I actually didn’t speak. And then it must’ve been maybe a couple of days or a week later, he saw us again and then it was kind of the same thing. So, Isabella was actually the introduction and it was just very natural.”

Aaron, who made an appearance on the live video, shared his side of the meet-cute story.

“It’s probably the cutest love story of all time,” he gushed. “I mean, Isabella was waving to me, which, knowing Isabella, is rare to see her just randomly pick somebody across the room and just start waving.”

He added: “And then when I left, I said goodbye to Isabella but I also said goodbye to [Michelle]. I actually thought about you on my walk home. Three days later, we saw each other again and you were not with Isabella.”

Michelle noted that Aaron was ultimately the one to make the first move, adding, “A couple of months after I split [from Jesse], he had asked me how everything was going and I said, ‘Well, interesting story.’ And I kind of told him what was going on in my life. [He asked me], ‘Hey, do you want to go out on a date?’ So it was just very organic and refreshing to meet somebody this way. And it’s been amazing ever since.”

Bravo viewers might be surprised to find out about Michelle’s new man since the first season of The Valley focused on her marriage to Jesse, 43. Since filming wrapped late last year, however, Michelle and Jesse filed for divorce following their fifth wedding anniversary.

Michelle has since found love with Aaron and the duo even watch the Bravo show together.

“We’re dealing with it a week at a time. We actually [watch] the episodes together. So the first time I watch it, we watch it together,” Michelle exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “And so sometimes he has to give me pep talks. But he’s been super, super supportive in every way.”

At the time, Michelle also discussed how she got to a better place with Jesse because of Aaron. She said her new man was “helpful with dealing” with her estranged husband amid their divorce. Jesse, meanwhile, has moved on with girlfriend Lacy Nicole.

“I’m super happy with her. We’ve been great friends and we newly started dating. She’s just an incredible personality and she’s such a loving soul,” Jesse exclusively told Us. “We’re just super happy right now to get back to a place of happiness. I just feel more grounded and she’s special. But it’s new, so we’re just taking it slow.”