A shocking turn of events. On Friday, September 24, Vice President Kamala Harris was set to join Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro on The View stage for her first in-studio talk show appearance since being sworn in.

However, moments before she came out, Hostin, 52, and Navarro, 49, were asked to leave. “I have to ask the two of you to step off for a second,” executive producer Brian Teta said mid-broadcast on Friday. Behar, 78, asked if she should “introduce the vice president” and was told yes, before then being told no.

“Shall we dance?” she asked, trying to fill time. “There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?”

“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sonny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen,” Behar explained. “They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. A lot of vaccines.”

Harris, 56, did not come out for her interview as planned and it was done remotely, even though she was already in the studio, set to discuss the latest on the pandemic, vaccines and boosters and the impact that the novel virus has on women in the workforce.

“I just want to say, I hope that you’re in a safe spot right now,” Behar told Harris when she joined from a separate room in the ABC building. “We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe because we value you so much.”

The VP responded, “Thank you, Joy and to everyone. Listen, Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

The California native is the second sitting vice president to appear on the talk show, as now President Joe Biden joined as a guest in April 2010.

Story developing.