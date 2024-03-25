The Way Home is full of twists and turns, but even the magical pond doesn’t seem to know how to keep Kat and Elliot out of a love triangle each season.

Chyler Leigh and Evan Williams, who play Kat Landry and Elliot Augustine, respectively, on the Hallmark Channel series, know all too well how complicated their characters’ connection has become.

“He’s very sensitive about this,” Leigh, 41, teased to Us Weekly about Williams’ reaction to Kat and Elliot being in a second love triangle during season 2. “He’s very sensitive.”

Leigh exclusively told Us that Elliot is “so bitter about these other love interests,” including Kat’s high-school boyfriend and eventual husband, Brady (Al Mukadam), who fans saw a lot of during season 1, and Thomas Coyle (Kris Holden-Ried) from the 1814 time jump in season 2.

Leigh revealed that her costar Williams, 40, often sounds off via X about the love triangle drama, telling Us his “responses are just priceless.”

During season 2, which premiered in January, Kat goes back to the 1800s to try and locate her lost younger brother, Jacob. While there, she gets close to Thomas, which rubs Elliot — who has been in love with her since they were kids — the wrong way.

“OK so Thomas may have rippling muscles and a gun … But you know what else he may likely have? LICE,” Williams teased via X in February, taking a jab at his character’s new romantic rival. “OK? 1814. So let’s just calm down.”

Although Elliot is fighting against Thomas for Kat’s attention on screen, Leigh told Us that Holden-Ried, 50, is a “lovely, lovely person.” Williams agreed with the statement but noted that he believes Elliot is Kat’s forever person.

“It’s true love,” Williams said of Elliot and Kat, describing the characters’ connection as a “star-crossed love with 25 years in the making.”

The actor, however, pointed out that The Way Home writers love to “make the audience work for it,” so Kat and Elliot’s love story may never be completely smooth sailing.

“The thing we love about the show is that audiences know that they can expect the unexpected,” Williams explained. “We’re giving it everything we’ve got. I think we’re trying to play the love that is worth it.”

He gushed: “And every time I look in Chyler’s eyes, it’s like the first time I heard The Beatles. … I’m not going to say which song though.”

Leigh was touched by Williams’ “compliment” and teased that their characters could be endgame if the stars ever align.

“I don’t think anything’s going to happen in the way of her feelings [for Elliot]. I think it’s just a matter of timing,” she told Us. “It’s like when you do have that love of your life [come into] your life, once you feel it, you can’t not feel it. It just changes.”

Leigh added that by the end of season 2, viewers will see that Kat and Elliot “get to the point where you can see them really trying to see it from the other side.”

The Way Home season 2 finale airs on Hallmark Channel Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi