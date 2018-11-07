Dropping new tunes soon! The Weeknd revealed exciting news to fans during his hometown performance in Toronto on Tuesday, November 6.

“I want to let you guys know, being in Toronto these past few days, I haven’t been this inspired in years, I’ve got to tell you,” the Grammy winner, 28, told fans during his show at the HXOUSE launch party. “I want you guys to be the first to know that I’m working on my new album right now. Chapter six coming soon, let’s get it.”

The Weeknd, who hasn’t released a new album since Starboy in 2016, also sent fans into a frenzy after a concertgoer threw a bra at him on stage while he was performing “The Hills.”

“You guys are going to get me in trouble out here, guys,” he quipped before throwing the intimate garment back into the crowd as his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, looked on. The supermodel took to Instagram earlier on Tuesday to share videos of The Weeknd performing while she watched from backstage.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in October that Hadid, 22, and the “Earned It” crooner are “fully back together” after splitting in 2016 and then reconciling in April of this year. “When they were more public, it deteriorated their relationship,” explained the insider. “[They] are trying to be more private. They’re doing well and just keeping things low-key.”

The Weekend and Hadid, who sweetly supported him at his show in Toronto, never lost touch while they were taking a break, according to a second insider: “Bella and [The Weeknd] have always been in communication since they broke up and always knew they’d be back together at some point. This has been an ongoing thing for a while now.”

The singer dated Selena Gomez in 2017 before reuniting with Hadid.

