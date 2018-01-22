The Pearson family sticks together! The cast of This Is Us brought their young onscreen counterparts as their dates to the 2018 SAG Awards after they found out they weren’t invited.

“Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards,” Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays 10-year-old Kate on the NBC hit tweeted on Monday, January 22. “Some of the kid ensemble didn’t appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!”

The 10-year-old portrayals of Kevin and Randall, played by Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis, were also in attendance. Justin Hartley posted for pictures with Bates on the SAGs red carpet on Sunday, January 21. Hancsicsak also went live on Instagram from inside the show with her costars.

“We are the big three! And William!” the young actress said to fans as she sat at the table with Bates, Chavis and Jermel Nakia, the latter of whom plays the young adult version of Ron Cephas Jones’ William.

As previously reported, the cast of the NBC hit won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at Sunday’s show. The stars, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown, who won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series earlier in the evening, were elated when they took the stage to accept the trophy.

“To the people that watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace this show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion — We love you and thank you very much,” Ventimiglia said during the cast’s acceptance speech.

Fans were quick to point out that Moore, Metz and Watson were all wearing the same color blue, but the “Candy” singer clarified on Monday that it was just a coincidence.

“Oh and this was NOT planned. The Pearson ladies all showed in the same shade of blue by pure coincidence. I love my fearless, gorgeous, wildly talented sisters, @susankelechiwatson and @chrissymetzand couldn’t have been more honored to matched them last night,” Moore wrote on Monday via Instagram.

