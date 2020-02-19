‘This Is Us’: Kate Escapes Marc, Future Kevin Is Revealed

A taste of what’s to come. Kevin and Randall found themselves at odds over Rebecca’s health during the Tuesday, February 18, episode of This Is Us, titled “The Cabin.”

The Big Three traveled to the Pearson family cabin to unwind after lots of undue stress. However, they struggled to relax — especially Randall (Sterling K. Brown). He admitted that he was exhausted from the break-in, mugging and his trip to L.A. Kevin (Justin Hartley) questioned his brother about why he was in town, which left Randall with nothing to do but tell him about Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) diagnosis.

Kevin offered to help, but Randall assured him he had things under control. Kevin only grew angrier when he realized his family didn’t think he could handle the news. He stormed out of the house for some alone time until Randall and Kate (Chrissy Metz) decided to dig up their childhood time capsule.

Inside, they found house plans Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had drawn up for a larger cabin on the same property and a tape their father recorded with a message to their future selves. On the tape, Jack reminded them how Rebecca believed in him and how fiercely she loved them.

The siblings left the cabin seemingly on good terms. Randall confessed that his pent-up anxiety had finally gotten the better of him and he was considering therapy. Kevin envisioned building Jack’s dream home on the hill overlooking the cabin, and in a flash forward, the house was where the family gathered to see an ailing Rebecca. He brought Jack’s vision to life. In the original flash-forward, Kevin was out getting dinner; in this, for the first time, aged Kevin was revealed!

Meanwhile, back at home (and in the present day), Toby (Chris Sullivan) had a scare while watching baby Jack. He choked on some food, but Toby did everything right to help him. The father-son duo later bonded over Star Wars. Madison (Caitlin Thompson) also ratted out Kevin, telling Kate about their hookup via a series of voicemails after promising to keep quiet.

In flashbacks, Marc (Austin Abrams) continued to mistreat Kate (Hannah Zeile) after they made it to the cabin. He even went so far as to lock her out in the snow after a disagreement. Rebecca, Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) arrived the next morning to check on Kate and discovered she had to break a window to get back in and sliced her hand open in the process. Rebecca kicked out Marc and told him he would never see Kate again.

