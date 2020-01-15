This Is Us still knows how to deliver a gasp-worthy surprise! Randall came face to face with an intruder in his home during the Tuesday, January 14, episode of This Is Us, titled “Light and Shadows.”

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) traveled to L.A. to be by Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) side as she met with a neurologist. They did so without Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) knowledge because Rebecca didn’t want to worry them amid their own struggles. After taking a preliminary memory test, the doctor determined that Rebecca has mild cognitive impairment, but she was hesitant to deliver a firm diagnosis. The neurologist wanted to run more tests and see how time affected Rebecca’s issues. Miguel (Jon Huertas), who initially insisted Rebecca was only showing signs of aging, vowed to take care of her.

Randall then returned home, where he found Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and the girls sleeping. He checked on each of them before heading downstairs to the kitchen. There, he saw a man standing with what appeared to be a gun, and the episode ended with Randall in stunned silence.

Earlier in the hour, Kevin used a matchmaking service to find his future wife, but he decided to ditch the setups in favor of wooing a woman named Lizzie (Sophia Bush) that he met in a coffee shop. Kevin arranged a private John Legend concert for her, but when he kissed her, she informed him that she was married and he was her “hall pass.” She could not go through with it, despite her husband’s blessing. Kevin later mentioned that a love story like his parents’ might not be in the cards for him … just as he missed a call from Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).

Kate was no better off in her relationship. Toby (Chris Sullivan) promised nothing was going on with him and Cara, a woman from his gym. But Kate later discovered that Toby switched gyms without telling her. He admitted that Cara tried to kiss him but he shut her down. Kate then confronted him about avoiding being at home with her and baby Jack, at which point he confessed that being around Jack made him sad. Kate was obviously not thrilled, but she cheered up upon realizing that Jack was beginning to recognize lights and shadows.

In flashbacks, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) broke up with Rebecca after her father (Tim Matheson) told him he was not good enough for her. Rebecca’s mother (Elizabeth Perkins) later filled Rebecca in on her dad’s meddling, prompting Rebecca to run to Jack and tell him she loved him. He, of course, said it back.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.