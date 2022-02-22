The end is near. Milo Ventimiglia knows how the This Is Us series finale will wrap up the NBC drama, and he exclusively told Us Weekly what to expect as season 6 winds down.

“I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it,” the actor, 44, told Us earlier this month ahead of his appearance at the SCAD TVFest, where he accepted the Virtuoso Award on Saturday, February 19.

He continued, “It’s really fulfilling [and] deeply emotional, so I’m sure people will be crying, but it’s gonna feel pretty good in the end.”

This Is Us has followed the Pearson family members throughout their lives, and while Ventimiglia’s character, family patriarch Jack Pearson, died in the late 90s, the other characters’ fates remain up in the air. The Gilmore Girls alum said the writers are tying up all kinds of loose ends as the Emmy-winning series comes to a close.

“As we’re reading the last several episodes — they’re starting to come in — I’m starting to see loops closed where there was a moment or a story and it hits an end. And you understand that it hits an end, so you go, ‘Oh, OK,'” he hinted. “And it may not be happy or it may be happy. It’s just the way that life works.”

Jack has been through quite a bit this season already. The series flashed back to the character’s mother’s death, and it was revealed that Jack helped his mom, Marilyn (Laura Niemi), leave her abusive husband. While they weren’t close, he discovered that she lived a full life after escaping his father.

Meanwhile, flash-forwards have fans wondering if that foreshadows another mother dying. Viewers have long speculated that Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) death could be where the series ends. The brief glimpses into the future show the Pearson family gathering together around the ailing matriarch, who has been battling Alzheimer’s.

Ventimiglia, who also appears in the current season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, could only be vague about the ending without spoiling anything, but he warned that audiences should gear up for some heavy emotions in the coming episodes of This Is Us. “People should just kind of get ready, and I think people will be very satisfied when the final moments of the show air,” he said.

He isn’t just speculating. This Is Us started shooting finale scenes years ago in order to work around aging child actors. While the finale won’t shoot until April, Ventimiglia knows what’s coming.

“I do know where the end is. I know what happens,” the Heroes alum teased. “It’s all gonna be pretty beautiful.”

The crying, however, will definitely be ugly. This Is Us audiences are always prepared for some tears, but even though they already know what’s coming, the cast and crew are prepared for big feelings amid the final scenes.

“I think the last day on set will be emotional,” Ventimiglia told Us. “I think that a lot of people are gonna just show up for work. I would probably assume that there’s gonna be a couple hundred people on set for that very, very last moment that we film. And I think after that everybody will be pretty relaxed. I think crew will be breaking down what they need to break down, but at the same time, I think people will feel pretty good about the road that we’ve traveled.”

Luckily, there are still new episodes to enjoy before the series finale on May 24. After a two-week hiatus due to the Olympics, This Is Us’ final 18-episode season returns on Tuesday, February 22.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi

