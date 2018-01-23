Tiffany Haddish mispronounced the names of multiple nominees while announcing the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, January 23, and Twitter had a lot to say about it!

“Daniel Kool-yay… Kal-a-loo… Kall-elujah… Daniel Kall-elujah — You know it, he know his name!” the Girl’s Trip star said while announcing Daniel Kaluuya’s Best Actor nomination for Get Out on Tuesday, January 23.

Haddish also struggled with the pronunciation of Missouri when announcing the various nominations for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Her other flubs included the names of Call Me By Your Name‘s screenwriter James Ivory and The Post‘s producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Some fans thought Haddish mispronouncing the names was hilarious:

“Tiffany Haddish trying to pronounce these names/titles is my new religion. #OscarNoms,” one user wrote.

A fan tweeted, “Tiffany Haddish mispronouncing all the Oscar nominees’ names is the best thing to happen in 2018 so far.”

“Who’s hosting the Oscars? Is it Tiffany Haddish? If not, it should be Tiffany Haddish,” a fan wrote.

Still can’t get over the best part of this morning’s nominations announcement, which was Tiffany Haddish mispronouncing Daniel Kaluuya’s name and then saying “You know it. He knows his name!!” — Laura Schaffer (@lschaffer10) January 23, 2018

While a lot of Twitter users laughed along with Haddish, there were some who did not think it was funny:

“Watching Oscar nominations… #TiffanyHaddish should have had days of #namepronunciation rehearsals. It was not funny!” one person tweeted.

Watching Oscar nominations…#TiffanyHaddish should have had days of #namepronunciation rehearsals. It was not funny! pic.twitter.com/HMU9X6y8g2 — RNzingha (@royalriverqueen) January 23, 2018

Another user wrote, “Wow. @TiffanyHaddish is horrible at reading. Way to ruin the moment for these Oscar nominees. You’re not funny. You may be drunk. Go away. #OscarsNoms.”

“Tiffany Haddish literally butchered Daniel Kaluuya’s name,” a user tweeted. “Imagine being nominated for an Oscar while the hosts act like they don’t know you. this is the sunken place. #OscarNoms.”

Scroll through to see other reactions to Haddish’s name flubs:

Only @TiffanyHaddish can make mispronouncing names not only totally acceptable but also super charming! — Charlotte (@CharlotteM_91) January 23, 2018

Academy, hi yes can we get Tiffany Haddish to co-host the full Oscars? thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/ZXXlt23ewY — Cara Ann Kelly (@CaraReports) January 23, 2018

The only way Tiffany Haddish could’ve done any better with the Oscar nominee announcements is that if every single nominee were named Joe Smith. — Todd Britton (@BTBritton) January 23, 2018

late addition to the best picture oscar nominations – a video of tiffany haddish pronouncing things — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 23, 2018

I want Tiffany Haddish to announce my LIFE. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 23, 2018

I had my name butchered at my college graduation but I would've been totally fine with it had it been tiffany haddish — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 23, 2018

