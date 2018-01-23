LOL

Twitter Can’t Get Enough of Tiffany Haddish Mispronouncing Names During Oscar Noms 

Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish announcing the 2018 Oscar Nominations.

Tiffany Haddish mispronounced the names of multiple nominees while announcing the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, January 23, and Twitter had a lot to say about it!

“Daniel Kool-yay… Kal-a-loo… Kall-elujah… Daniel Kall-elujah — You know it, he know his name!” the Girl’s Trip star said while announcing Daniel Kaluuya’s Best Actor nomination for Get Out on Tuesday, January 23.

Haddish also struggled with the pronunciation of Missouri when announcing the various nominations for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Her other flubs included the names of Call Me By Your Name‘s screenwriter James Ivory and The Post‘s producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Some fans thought Haddish mispronouncing the names was hilarious:

“Tiffany Haddish trying to pronounce these names/titles is my new religion. #OscarNoms,” one user wrote.

A fan tweeted, “Tiffany Haddish mispronouncing all the Oscar nominees’ names is the best thing to happen in 2018 so far.”

“Who’s hosting the Oscars? Is it Tiffany Haddish? If not, it should be Tiffany Haddish,” a fan wrote.

While a lot of Twitter users laughed along with Haddish, there were some who did not think it was funny:

“Watching Oscar nominations… #TiffanyHaddish should have had days of #namepronunciation  rehearsals. It was not funny!” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Wow. @TiffanyHaddish is horrible at reading. Way to ruin the moment for these Oscar nominees. You’re not funny. You may be drunk. Go away. #OscarsNoms.”

“Tiffany Haddish literally butchered Daniel Kaluuya’s name,” a user tweeted. “Imagine being nominated for an Oscar while the hosts act like they don’t know you. this is the sunken place. #OscarNoms.”

