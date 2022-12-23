No new buzz here. Unlike Tim Allen’s character in The Santa Clauses, he has no plans to retire from his day job any time soon.

Actors Who Played Santa Clause

In Disney+’s six-episode series, which debuted on November 16, Allen’s Kris Kringle (aka Scott Calvin) retires — and then unretires — from playing St. Nick in order to live a more normal life with his family in Chicago.

“I don’t want to be a [Tom] Brady about it because I retired from Home Improvement under a lot of stress because they had offered me quite an offer to come back and do a ninth and 10th season of Home Improvement,” Allen, 69, exclusively told Us Weekly. “[Wayne] Gretzky was retiring, the hockey player. … A couple quarterbacks were retiring that year. I was just watching sports. I love sports and they all left at the top of their game and that was an interesting thing.”

The Toy Story star, of course, was referring to Brady’s brief retirement from the NFL in February after 22 seasons to spend more time with his family. After six weeks, the quarterback announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022-2023 football season. (In October, he and wife Gisele Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage following his decision.)

‘Home Improvement’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Allen, for his part, has been in the industry since the ‘80s — and there’s no end in sight. He’s the famous voice behind Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, played Scott Calvin in three movies before its Disney+ return, played Tim Taylor in Home Improvement in 203 episodes and led Last Man Standing for nine seasons until its 2021 finale.

“I love what I do. I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t do this,” Allen explained to Us. “To me, I’ve got a bunch of buddies that like to fish. Not a big fisherman. I can’t sit around. Golf is more of — I worked harder at golf than I’ve ever worked in any job. It’s so much stress. [Jay] Leno and I both agree. I love it. I love what I do. It’s not [work] at all [to me]. So this is what I’d like to do.”

He added: “If I’d retire like Leno [would say], ‘Retire for what? What are you gonna do? You sit around and wait to die.’”

Allen stars in The Santa Clauses alongside his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane and Kal Penn.

All episodes of The Santa Clauses are now on Disney+.