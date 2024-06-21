Savannah Guthrie is enjoying her time off from Today after missing her second show in a row.

The NBC anchor was absent from both the Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, episodes of the morning show, with her cohosts confirming she was taking some time off. Guthrie, 52, hinted at how she’s been spending her PTO days via Instagram.

“Out of the office,” she captioned her Thursday upload, which featured a snap of a coffee cup, wine glass and bottle of water on an outdoor restaurant table. Guthrie shared the same pic via her Instagram Story.

Also taking time off on Friday was Sheinelle Jones, who did not appear on the show’s third hour. Her fellow third hour cohost Dylan Dreyer was absent from Thursday and Friday’s Today episodes but appeared via video call on Friday while attending the Royal Ascot horse race in England. (Saturday Today’s Laura Jarrett filled in for the three women during the Friday show’s first three hours.)

“It’s that time of year when I feel like a royal!” meteorologist Dreyer, 42, captioned Thursday Instagram pics of her press credentials and sketches of the colorful hats she’ll be sporting at the event. “Coverage of Royal Ascot begins tomorrow with a preview on @todayshow! My hats are standing by … thank you @camhatsnyc for making me feel like a princess!!”

Guthrie and Jones, 46, got an early start on the weekend last week on Today, skipping out on the show’s June 14 episode along with Hoda Kotb. Jarrett, 40, and her Saturday Today cohost Peter Alexander stepped in for Guthrie and Kotb, 59, at the time.

Earlier this month, Guthrie exited the second hour of Today early on June 6 in order to attend her daughter Vale’s school graduation. “Moving up to middle school,” she captioned an Instagram Story pic from the ceremony. She also gushed about her daughter growing up by sharing a pic of her graduation outfit, writing, “When did this happen?” (Guthrie shares Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

She returned to Today the following day, bringing Vale along with her to watch Meghan Trainor perform on 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “Dancing with my girl 🧡,” she captioned an Instagram clip of her and Vale dancing along to Trainor’s set.

Today’s Instagram page shared another angle of the mother-daughter dance moment, as well as photos of Guthrie and Vale posing for pics with Trainor, 30, on stage. “Core memories were made,” the post’s caption read.

Jenna Bush Hager similarly missed Today’s June 6 episode to attend one of her children’s own “moving up” graduation ceremony. She shares kids Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager.