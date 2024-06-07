Savannah Guthrie’s 9-year-old daughter, Vale, joined her at 30 Rockefeller Plaza one day after she exited Today early.

Guthrie, 52, noticeably left the NBC morning show before the end of Today’s second hour on Thursday, June 6. Though her cohosts didn’t offer an explanation for her absence, Guthrie revealed via her Instagram Story that it was to attend her daughter’s school graduation ceremony.

“Moving up to middle school,” she captioned an Instagram Story snap of her daughter and her fellow students on stage in a school auditorium on Thursday. Guthrie followed the upload with a photo of Vale looking all grown up in a pale blue graduation look. “When did this happen?” she gushed.

Guthrie shares Vale and son Charley, 7, with her husband, Michael Feldman. Charley was also in attendance at his sister’s graduation and posed for a sweet selfie with his mom. “All the feels,” Guthrie captioned their Instagram Story pic.

To celebrate her academic achievement, Guthrie brought Vale to Today to watch Meghan Trainor’s Friday, June 7, concert on the plaza. “Dancing with my girl 🧡,” Guthrie captioned an Instagram video of the two of them busting a move on the side of the stage.

The show’s official Instagram account shared more clips of Guthrie and Vale dancing their hearts out on Friday, writing, “Nothing like starting your morning with a mother-daughter dance 🫶.”

Guthrie’s fellow Today host Jenna Bush Hager shared a similar reason for her absence on Thursday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. Comedian Heather McMahan filled in for Bush Hager, 42, as she attended one of her kids’ “moving up” graduation ceremonies. (Bush Hager shares kids Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager.)

Guthrie and Bush Hager joined forces to take their eldest kids on a girls weekend trip to Florida earlier this year. “The weekend looks better through rose colored glasses,” Bush Hager captioned an Instagram slideshow of pics from their tropical getaway on February 4.

Bush Hager gushed about the mother/daughter trip on an episode of Hoda & Jenna that same month, telling Hoda Kotb that she and Guthrie “don’t see each other” as much as they once did.

“We used to live next door to each other. We don’t anymore, and we don’t see each other,” she explained. “What you realize about friends, whether it’s college friends or more recent friends, that you don’t get a chance to see, you really got to make an effort.”

Bush Hager also revealed that it was her daughter Mila who was the mastermind behind the get-together. “We planned this before 2024. We planned it because Vale was baptized, and Mila said, ‘Girls, I feel like we need a girls trip.’”

Kotb, 59, went on to praise Mila and Vale for trying their hand at surfing instead of relaxing throughout the entire trip. “[Mila] wanted me to surf,” Bush Hager said, noting that she “couldn’t have done that at age 10.”