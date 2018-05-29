Tom Arnold slammed his ex-wife Roseanne Barr for her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett and commended Disney CEO Bob Iger for canceling the Roseanne reboot.

Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994, sent out a series of tweets on Tuesday, May 29, after his ex made headlines for saying Barack Obama’s former White House advisor looked like a mix of “Muslim brotherhood” and the movie Planet of the Apes.

“@brianstelter that’s funny. ABC execs figured out a way to control me,” Arnold wrote in response to a CNN reporter’s tweet that alleged the network executives “hold their noses” when Barr tweets. “They blocked me from promoting anything on ABC because I called out Roseanne Barr & her dangerous tweets. @GMA.”

Arnold, 59, was a writer for Roseanne during its original run when he married Barr, and had a recurring role on the series as a character named Arnie Thomas. After Roseanne star and executive producer Sara Gilbert tweeted on Tuesday that Barr’s tweet was “abhorrent” and does “not reflect the beliefs” of the cast and crew, Arnold quipped, “So is Arnie coming back or what? @THEsaragilbert.”

Later on Tuesday, the president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced that Roseanne was canceled because of the 65-year-old comedian’s tweet: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

“Ton of respect for Bob Iger,” Arnold tweeted. “Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm..now don’t bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I’m still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?”

This is not the first time that Arnold has slammed his ex for her controversial comments. Back in March, he tweeted that he wanted an episode of the series about the “lies and cruelty she and [Donald] Trump represent.”

