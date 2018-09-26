Tom Arnold is pointing the finger! The Hunt for the Trump Tapes host joked in a new interview that Sara Gilbert was nothing but bad luck for Roseanne Barr and Julie Chen.

“Sara Gilbert is a jinx on every show she’s on this year, let me tell you that,” Arnold, 59, quipped during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, September 25. “I’m kidding!”

Gilbert reprised her role as Darlene Conner on the revival of Roseanne before ABC canceled the sitcom in May after Barr, 65, posted a racist tweet. Four months later, Gilbert’s The Talk cohost Chen, 48, announced that she was leaving the CBS show after the network ousted her husband, Les Moonves, as CEO in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Arnold was caught off guard on Tuesday night when Andy Cohen asked about his thoughts on the news that his ex-wife Barr will be killed off the upcoming Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

“Wait, I hadn’t heard. Is that true? Oh, my God!” he exclaimed. “I don’t know what to think. … I wish them all the best. Oh, boy.”

The comedian later insisted that Barr was not racist when they were married from 1990 to 1994.

“Look at her Twitter feed. Look at how she is,” he said. “She couldn’t say one good thing about [Barack] Obama. Something happened. But she wasn’t like that [before], though.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

