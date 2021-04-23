The suspense continues! Tom Bergeron took to social media to tease his new hosting job, but to fans’ dismay, it sounds like it isn’t Dancing with the Stars.

“I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you. I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you,” Bergeron, 65, revealed in a video shared via Twitter on Friday, April 23. “It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”

The Masked Singer alum hosted the ABC ballroom dance competition from its 2005 premiere until July 2020, when he announced that he had been let go from the series after 28 seasons. His cohost Erin Andrews, who had been with the show since 2014 after previously appearing as a contestant, also left.

Bergeron’s latest update comes after he told DWTS fans to have “a little bit of patience” as they wait for more news about his next project.

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host teased a new chapter earlier this week, which made some followers speculate whether he would be returning to DWTS. “I have to say, your response to my admittedly cryptic [post] has been very flattering, very heartwarming,” he responded to the excitement in a video on Tuesday, April 20. “I promise I will let you know what I’m really talking about by next week at the latest.”

Following the hints from Bergeron on social media, Andrews, 42, replied on Us Weekly‘s Instagram: “Hmmmmmmmm 😮.”

The former cohosts have previously teased a potential project together, hinting in March that they “always” had “something in the works.” After the duo met for drinks that month, Bergeron wrote via Instagram, “Reunited & it feels so good.”

Bergeron’s upcoming news comes less than one month after DWTS was renewed for its 30th season. Tyra Banks, who replaced Bergeron and Andrews last fall, is expected to return as the host for the upcoming episodes.

Before stepping into the new role, the America’s Next Top Model host, 47, revealed how she was planning to shake things up while still “respecting” the cohosts before her.

“I think the challenge is stepping into shoes. I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world,” she told Us exclusively in September 2020. “So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”