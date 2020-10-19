Accio, nostalgia! Tom Felton has something special up his sleeve to mark the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in November.

The British actor, 33, starred as Draco Malfoy in all eight of the fantasy franchise’s films and still has a special bond with each of his longtime costars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, October 17, Felton hinted that fans might get to see the Hogwarts students reunite as they celebrate nearly two decades of Harry Potter mania.

“It’s the 19th-year anniversary on November 14, so I’m planning some sort of digital celebration,” he told the outlet. “I’m trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement, really.”

After working alongside a tight-knit group of actors for 10 years, Felton and his castmates became a family. The Rise of the Planet of the Apes star said that “it’s been nice” to have a bit of downtime and reconnect with the friends he made while filming the magical series.

“I saw the Weasley twins [James and Oliver Phelps] the other day,” Felton said. “We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything’s alright.”

Since the first movie hit theaters in 2001, diving into the fictional world of Harry Potter has given millions around the world a much-needed escape. To this day, Felton has felt “highly flattered” by the way diehard fans continue to show their support for each of the series’ many characters — even Malfoy.

“He’s great. He has so many layers, he’s misunderstood, he’s also a bit of a git,” Felton joked on Saturday. “He needs a hug really. I think maybe people feel sorry for him, he needs a bit of affection.”

The Ophelia actor has reunited with plenty of his former costars over the years, but hasn’t joined forces with them on the big screen since the final Harry Potter installment premiered in 2011. Though they may have played rivals in their Hogwarts days, Felton and Radcliffe, 31, are eager to team up for a new project sometime soon.

“We do want to work together on some things or another,” Felton told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “Daniel and I talk about one day I’ll get to be the good guy and he gets to play the villain. So yeah, you never know. They’ll bring us all back for a proper reunion one day.”