Feeling old yet? Tom Felton reminisced on his Harry Potter days by posting a throwback shot of the cast when they were younger.

Felton, 33, uploaded a photo to Instagram on Monday, September 28, of himself posing alongside a young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Josh Herdman. The side of Rupert Grint’s head also made a cameo in the image.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes star used a fan-created caption for the post, writing: “When your parents make you hang out with the neighbors kids.”

Felton credited Herdman, also 33, for the adorable photo. In Herdman’s own Instagram post, the actor who played Gregory Goyle cleverly captioned the moment: “The face you make when you have to take a group pic with the enemy #gryffindor #slytherinforlife.”

Before the most recent post, Felton shared a photo of himself “in between scenes” in 2001 with Herdman and Devon Murray.

Felton first appeared in the Harry Potter movie franchise in 2001, playing Radcliffe’s titular character’s nemesis Draco Malfoy. The Risen actor was 13 years old at the time of the debut film’s release.

In 2011, Felton admitted to initially auditioning to play Harry Potter or Ron Weasley (Grint). “I’m very grateful I am in the film at all, but even more grateful that I got the character of Draco,” he told MTV News at the time. “I think Rupert and Dan, there’s no question in my mind, there’s no one else in the world that A) could have played the character better, but B) could have handled the behind-the-scenes pressure those guys have dealt with over the last decade.”

Felton also described the cast’s bond despite his character being at odds with Harry, adding: “There was a great sense of kind of being on a team, and Daniel kind of flew that flag from day one. He was always the most excited, the most eager. He had the most fun on set. And through that, I think everyone just kind of latched on to him and sort of followed his lead.”

Inspired by author J.K. Rowling’s acclaimed books, the Harry Potter film series drummed up massive box office success across its eight films. After the final film was released in 2011, the cast have continued to stay in touch to this day.

Radcliffe, 31, recently revealed on the Today Show Australia how he’s kept up with his former costars over the years. “We’re not as close as we once were,” he admitted in June. “But technically, Rupert and Tom, I’ve texted them actually both quite a bit recently because of Rupert’s baby.”

The Miracle Workers star added, “I mean, that is, like, still wild to me that we are now at the stage where we are having kids, and I’m sure that is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel very old.”