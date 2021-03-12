Double-0-down! Tom Holland is open to playing James Bond in the future.

Speaking with Heart on Thursday, March 11, the Spider-Man actor, 24, admitted, “Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true.”

Holland continued, “I’ve got to remind myself that I’m lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond, you best believe I would be there. It is what it is, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Daniel Craig currently plays 007 in the James Bond films, but will be stepping aside following the release of the latest film, No Time to Die. Since the actor’s announcement, rumors have been swirling about his predecessor. Holland and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page are among the stars rumored to be filling the role.

Holland previously addressed the rumors in a February interview with Variety, noting that his height may present a challenge as far as him being cast in the role.

“I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond,” he said at the time. “So, you know, I’m just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit.”

The Cherry star added, “I’d be, like, a really short James Bond.”

Page, 31, for his part, spoke about the rumors during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said at the time that he was flattered by the rumors.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “So, I can please as far as that goes.”

The Netflix actor continued: “I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word. It’s like a merit badge, like the ‘B’ word merit badge.”

Craig, 53, opened up about his decision to step down as Bond in a November 2020 interview with Esquire, telling the outlet that “someone else needs to have a go.” He discussed it further with The Sunday Times.

“This may be hard to believe,” he said later that month. “But I love the fact I’m Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I’m getting old. I’m getting creaky.”