Deadpool & Wolverine is so full of easter eggs and cameos that not even Ryan Reynolds knew about all of them.

The film’s stunt coordinator and second unit director, George Cottle, revealed that behind the mask of one of Deadpool’s many stunt doubles was none other than one of Tom Holland’s younger brothers, Harry Holland.

“When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan] set the bar so f’ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!!” Cottle wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of Harry, 25, on set in a Deadpool suit on Monday, July 29. “It may not be the Holland the world wanted. But it was the Holland we all needed!!”

Cottle went on to praise Harry, writing, “You smashed it my friend! ❤️❤️ #haroldpool.”

Harry shared the post via his own Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Lots of Cameos in Deadpool …”

In addition to the cameo being a fun surprise for Marvel fans, it was also a surprise to Reynolds, 47. Reposting Cottle’s post to his Instagram Story, the actor jokingly wrote, “This is how I find out?!? You tell me?”

While Harry’s exact role in the film has not been specified, he likely appeared as one of many Deadpool variants that made up the Deadpool Corps. In the film, Emma Corrin’s villainous Cassandra Nova sends a group of Deadpools from different universes to face off against Reynolds’ main character and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The two slice and dice their way through the group in one of the movie’s goriest action scenes, only for the Deadpool Corps to regenerate seconds later.

Harry has been involved in a handful of Marvel projects in the years since Tom, 28, took on the role of Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He served as a production assistant on his brother’s second solo Spider-Man film, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and acted as Tom’s assistant on 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, per IMDb. Harry also portrayed a bike thief in a cut scene from No Way Home.

Another person behind the mask of a Deadpool Corps member was Wrexham A.F.C. player Paul Mullin. Nicknamed “Welshpool,” the suit of Mullin’a Deadpool variant featured the Welsh flag on his chest.

“You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL,” Reynolds captioned behind-the-scenes pics of him and Mullin via Instagram on Monday. (Reynolds famously co-owns the Welsh soccer club with Rob McElhenney.)

Other Deadpool Corps cameos included Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Cowboy Deadpool, Nathan Fillion as the voice of Headpool and Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, as the voice of Ladypool.

Lending their voices to Kidpool and Babypool were two of Reynolds and Lively’s children, Inez, 7, and Olin, born in February 2023. According to the film’s IMDb, the couple’s eldest daughter, James, 9, portrayed a character called “Screaming Mutant,” while their daughter Betty, 4, was hilariously credited as Jackman’s “wrangler.”